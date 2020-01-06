Libya: Haftar forces announce the capture of large parts of Sirte | News

The forces of the renegade general of Libya, Khalifa Haftar, said they had entered Sirte, taking control of large parts of the coastal city.

Khaled al-Mahjoub, a spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar, said fighters captured "all the districts surrounding the city," including al-Qardabiya air base, before heading towards the city center. .

The development came after the forces of the city of Misrata, a key source of military power for the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA), withdrew from Sirte.

A resident in the center of the city of Sirte told the Reuters news agency by phone that they can see "LNA convoys inside the city of Sirte … now they control large parts of the city. We also hear shots."

There were no immediate comments from GNA forces.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed, from Al Jazeera, reported from the capital, Tripoli, that according to Sirte military sources, "Haftar forces took control of various parts of the city, including the port and the city center, along with the military camps in the south of the country. city ".

"The city is very strategic because it is very close to the oil fields and oil ports in central Libya and the coast," he said.

"We are also receiving news from military sources in Misrata that troops are being sent to Sirte to repel Haftar forces' attacks."

Capturing Sirte would be an important gain for Haftar, who since April has been waging a military offensive in Tripoli, where the GNA is located.

Sirte is located in the center of the Mediterranean coast of Libya, and has been controlled by forces aligned by GNA since they expelled the Islamic State from Iraq and the armed group Levante (ISIL, also known as ISIS) from the city with the help of US airstrikes at the end of 2016.

Turkish forces

The progress of the LNA comes when Turkey is deploying military advisors and experts in Libya to help underpin the GNA, part of a trend of growing international participation in the Libyan conflict.

The Haftar LNA received material and military support from countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Egypt, according to UN experts and diplomats.

In recent weeks, there has been an escalation of fighting, bombing and air raids around Tripoli.

On Saturday night, a military college in the capital was reached, killing at least 30 people, a day after the only airport in operation in Tripoli faced its last closure due to bombing and rocket launch.

Sirte, the birthplace of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was assumed by ISIL in early 2015, becoming the most important base of the group outside the Middle East.

The city is just west of the Libyan oil crescent, a strip of coastline along which several key oil export terminals are located. Haftar forces seized oil ports in 2016.