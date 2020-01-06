Liberia police shoot tear gas and water cannons to clear protesters | News

%MINIFYHTML647ec874b12993fbcce9e7eebf660a8f9% %MINIFYHTML647ec874b12993fbcce9e7eebf660a8f10%

Liberian police fired tear gas and a water cannon to take thousands of anti-government protesters from a central district of the capital, Monrovia.

A crowd of some 3,000 people had gathered outside the Monrovia Capitol building since Monday morning to protest the deepening economic crisis under President George Weah.

People outside the capitol building had begun cooking dinners, against police orders, when police began cleaning the area hard, an AFP journalist reported.

Dozens of people who suffered the effects of tear gas, or the effects of falls during the clearing, were taken to the hospital, the news agency added.

Monday's demonstration follows two massive demonstrations against the player who became president last summer, while the impoverished West African country struggles with corruption and inflation.

The government had assured the security protesters. Dozens of riot police were deployed in the capital, although the scene remained calm. The roads were deserted and many officials stayed away from work.

Protesters want the president to fire his entire economic management team, said Henry Costa, a protest organizer and head of a group called the Patriotic Council.

"They have had a terrible performance and created the worsening economic situation in which we find ourselves," Costa told The Associated Press.

This is the second mass demonstration against the management of the economy by the president in less than a year.

"We presented a petition that contained demands to the president to address the issue of corruption … bad government, violation of the constitution, and the president refused to act on any of our demands," Costa told Al Jazeera.

Economic problems

Liberia's economy has declined dramatically during the two years in Weah's power.

Banks have not been able to pay depositors, wages have been delayed and commodity prices have skyrocketed.

"I will be at the forefront of that protest. If I cannot walk, I will take a stick," Genevieve Badio, a protester, told Al Jazeera.

Bolu Pewe, a vegetable merchant in Monrovia, said: "No one is buying. There is no money. Look at my children sitting here in the sun. They are supposed to go to school. But there is no money to pay their fees." ".

However, some Liberians believe that protests are not the best way to address the challenges.

"We voted for politicians. If a person wants to change the constitution, they should talk to politicians. If someone eats their reserve money, contact their representative," Bendu Dukuly said.

The protest was initially called a "Weah Step Down Campaign,quot; with organizers who mobilized people to come and call the former soccer star to leave office.

But many criticized the measure as undemocratic and simply want him to account for finances.

In June, protesters urged Weah to represent $ 25 million that his government withdrew from the country's federal reserve account in New York in 2018 for its infusion into the economy. A presidential workforce created to investigate the funds later discovered discrepancies and misallocations.

Weah, who was elected to the position in 2017, has been criticized for building personal properties, including about 50 apartment buildings, immediately after taking office.

He is also criticized for traveling in a private jet with large delegations. But supporters of the president have often rejected these claims, saying that Weah got to work with his own money and that his travels have brought some benefits.

"The problem is that since the president won the elections, the political elite has not really accepted him as president," Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe told Al Jazeera.

"So they have been using all kinds of tortuous means to undermine their authority and delegitimize their choice," he added.