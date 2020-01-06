Liam Payne's advice on the possible One Direction documentary for the tenth anniversary

Wenn

During a promotional tour of his first solo album & # 39; LP1 & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; he mocks in an interview in the newspaper that his last trip to Dubai was filmed for an upcoming movie.

Up News Info –

Liam Payne has caused a Only one direction Documentary could be in the works.

The singer, who released his first solo album, "LP1", on December (19), was a member of the group until he and his bandmates announced an indefinite parenthesis at the end of 2016, but speaking with the Dubai newspaper City Times during a recent promotional tour, the creator of hits "Strip That Down" spoke about the blur surrounding his last trip to the region and the fact that it was filmed for an upcoming film.

"It's hard for me to remember specific performances because it was a blur of airplanes, sound tests and screams," said Liam, 26. "I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary about an anniversary."

Liam Payne hinted at the One Direction anniversary documentary.

The band, formed in "Factor X"United Kingdom in 2010, will celebrate its tenth anniversary in July.