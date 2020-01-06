Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates the night of the Golden Globes with Camila Morrone

Once upon a time in Beverly Hills …

The Golden Globe Awards last night were particularly momentous for the cast and crew Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Which got several of the most prestigious compliments of the night, including Best Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay, so it is not surprising to meet the main actor Leonardo Dicaprio He spent his hours after the show celebrating with co-workers, friends and loved ones.

joined by Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt (who took home the award for best supporting actor) and Julia Butters as much as the Irish& # 39; s Martin Scorsese Y Robert de NiroDiCaprio enjoyed the Netflix Golden Globe party with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. And luckily for fans, E! The news was not lost a moment of the commemorative setback of couples!

After DiCaprio was seen taking "epic,quot; photos with Scorsese and De Niro, Morrone arrived at the event with his mother. Lucila Solá, by eyewitness comments to E! News.

According to insider information, Camila seemed "very excited,quot; to see DiCaprio, with whom the actor-model has been romantically linked since December 2017. Upon entering the Beverly Hilton, where the event took place, Morrone and DiCaprio greeted each other. with a sweet kiss before catching up with Hailey Bieber.