LeBron James publishes triple double while the Lakers block 20 shots in the victory over the Pistons | NBA News

LeBron James had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and Anthony Davis had eight of his team's 20 blocks when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Anthony Davis recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds and the eight best blocked shots of the season to help the Los Angeles Lakers record a 106-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons visitors on Sunday night.

LeBron James added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple double of the season when the Lakers won their fifth straight game. Los Angeles blocked 20 shots, one less than the franchise mark set against the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 1982.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and reserve Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk added 14 points for the Pistons, who lost for the ninth time in the last 11 games. Langston Galloway scored 13 points, Andre Drummond had 12 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood added 11 points each.

Rose's triple took Detroit between 98-97 with 1:52 left. Davis then hit a corner three and scored on a tray with 32.5 seconds remaining – Drummond was called for a goal on the last shot – when Los Angeles took a six-point lead on the road to close it.

Detroit stayed behind at nine at halftime and finally led for the first time all night when Mykhailiuk buried a triple to put the 76-74 with 1:22 to play in the third quarter. Galloway followed with a trey to make a margin of five points with 59.3 seconds remaining.

Los Angeles scored the end point of the third quarter to continue 79-75 and erupted during the first 15 of the fourth period. Rajon Rondo's draw tied the score and Caruso scored five points in 27 seconds to give the Lakers an 88-79 lead with 8:34 left.

Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points and Paul George had 32, which allowed the Los Angeles Clippers to get a 135-132 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday.

Lou Williams, who connected 6 of 10 triples, also scored 32 points and recorded nine assists for the Clippers, who had three players who scored 30 points for the first time in franchise history.

Marcus Morris Sr led the Knicks with 38 points, hitting 6 of 7 triples. RJ Barrett had 24 points, while Julius Randle added 16 points and eight rebounds.

George, who returned after missing Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with a tight left hamstring, made 5 of 6 triples and 9 of 14 shots in 26 minutes. He failed with 7:06 remaining.

Kawhi Leonard did not play, as the club has kept him out of consecutive contests due to a persistent knee problem.

An 18-7 run allowed the Knicks to reduce a 14-point deficit by entering the last quarter to 121-118 after a triple from former Clipper Reggie Bullock with 4:51 left. They reached three points three times, Morris' second in triple with 42.2 seconds remaining, but Williams responded with a float with 18.5 seconds remaining to essentially quit the game.

Reserve point guard Goran Dragic had his first double double of the season – 29 points and 13 assists – when host Miami Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 122-111.

The owner of the Blazers, Damian Lillard, scored 34 points and added 12 assists. Downtown Portland, Hassan Whiteside, playing his first game in Miami since the Heat changed him to the Blazers in July, had 21 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

Miami, which never lost and improved to 10-0 in the games after a loss, also scored 20 points from Bam Adebayo, 19 from Derrick Jones and 14 from Kendrick Nunn.

The Heat led by up to 24 points and held to improve its best NBA local record to 17-1, the best 18-game race in franchise history.

Nunn, who scored Miami's first eight points, helped the Heat climb up to 14 points before settling for a 31-19 lead at the end of the first. The Heat led by up to 21 points in the second quarter and went to the break leading 65-46.

Portland returned to the game with a 19-5 run in the third quarter, but Miami straightened the ship and entered the room with a 94-81 lead. The heat came home from there.

Gorgui Dieng collected 22 points and 13 rebounds when the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame by wasting a 25-point lead to record a 118-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shabazz Napier finished with 21 points, as Dieng hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor. Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence due to illness to match Robert Covington with 15 points for the Timberwolves, who won four of six after a run of 11 consecutive losses.

Dante Exum scored 24 of the 28 highest points of his career in the second half for the Cavaliers, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Cleveland rookie Kevin Porter Jr suffered a left knee injury after Covington seemed to step on his foot early in the third quarter. Porter needed assistance to leave the field and finished with six points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.

The discontent of the Cavaliers forward, Kevin Love, remained out of Sunday's game against his former team for reasons of rest, one day after his verbal altercation with general manager Koby Altman and his problems on the court at the end of the first half during defeat 121-106. to the city of Oklahoma. Cavaliers coach John Beilein told reporters before the game that Love's day off was planned beforehand and that it had nothing to do with his actions on Saturday.

Exum drained a pair of triples in the third to begin the uprising before launching consecutive shots from beyond the goal to give the Cavaliers a 97-96 lead with 8:29 to play.

Undaunted, Minnesota responded when Wiggins sank a triple and a short shot before Dieng added a couple of shots from beyond the goal, the Timberwolves gained a 107-97 lead with 3:37 left.

Jonas Valanciunas had eight of his team's 30 points in a third-quarter break when the Memphis Grizzlies took a big lead and halted a frantic end of Devin Booker for a 121-114 victory over host Phoenix Suns.

Booker finished with 40 points, including 14 in the last 5:28, during which the Suns recovered from a deficit of 14 points to approach 115-112 with 52.6 seconds to play.

But De & # 39; Anthony Melton responded with two free throws with 36.3 seconds remaining, after which Ja Morant and Solomon Hill added a couple of free throws each to seal the victory of Memphis, who won in Phoenix for the second time this season .

The Suns led by up to 11 in the first quarter, but were down 62-57 at half time before the Grizzlies achieved a 96-77 lead at the end of the third period.

Jaren Jackson Jr connected a pair of triples between eight points, as he and Valanciunas combined to get 16 of the 34 points of the Grizzlies in the period. Memphis led 109-95 with 5:43 to go before Booker almost returned with the Suns.

Valanciunas' 30 points came in 12 of 16 shots, as the Grizzlies shot 54.2 percent from the field. Dillon Brooks finished with 19 points, while Jackson had 15, and Morant 13 to complement a total of seven assists, and Hill and Brandon Clarke 10 points each.

Booker made 13 of his 20 shots and 13 of his 14 free throws on his 40-point night. Kelly Oubre Jr (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Deandre Ayton (14 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double doubles for the Suns, while Mikal Bridges contributed 12 points and Ricky Rubio nine to go with a game of eight assists.

