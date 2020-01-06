LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

LeBron James has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week with the current MVP of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took the honors in the East.

Los Angeles Lakers star James was named the best player in the West for games played between December 30 and January 5.

James averaged a triple double with 23.0 points (47.5 percentage of field goals), 11.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 1.3 steals when the Lakers finished the week 3-0 with victories over Phoenix, New Orleans and Detroit.















LeBron James set the Suns on fire by 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists while the Lakers achieved a 117-107 victory over Phoenix



On January 1, James scored 31 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals against the Suns. He closed the week with his ninth triple-double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against the Pistons.

His nine double triples are the most Lakers players in a single season since Earvin & # 39; Magic & # 39; Johnson was 13 in 1990-91.

The league leader in total assists and assists per game, James still owns 63 weekly NBA record prizes. It is his second selection of Western Conference Player of the Week of his career.

















Giannis Antetokounmpo doubled to dominate the Chicago Bulls on his return to action for the Milwaukee Bucks.



Milwaukee Bucks striker Antetokounmpo has been named the best player in the East for the games played from December 30 to January 5.

While leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from a three-point range.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging his career highs in points (30.4, second best in the NBA) and rebounds (12.8, sixth in the NBA) per game, plus 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per competition. He is also shooting down 55.6 percent of his shots from the field this season and has already achieved a personal record of 59 triples in a single season.

This is the third time this season that Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week of the Eastern Conference and the twelfth time in his career. He has also earned the honors of the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in both October / November and December.

