Laverne Cox Fit 3 Celebrity Golden Balloon Dress Below

Laverne Cox close the style competition in the 2020 golden balloons after the holidays

On Sunday Orange is the new black the star came out to attend the Fashion and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. For the celebration, Cox put on an amazing Michael Five dress, which the actress called "orange crush." The beautiful dress, which featured a deep neckline, also featured a long, frilly train.

While at the party, Cox participated in Fashion series of elevators of the magazine, during which celebrities participate in fun moments. For the Cox elevator scene, the doors open to the 47-year-old star doing a pose on her dress. Moments later, Sarah Hyland, Jamie Chung Y Ashley Madekwe They all come out from under Cox's dress!

"Mary Poppins found UNEMPLOYED," the subtitle of the Instagram video, filmed by Douglas Friedman, read.

Cox also shared the video on his Instagram page, writing: "Wait …… Thank you @sarahhyland @jamiejchung and @smashleybell for joining me in the elevator."