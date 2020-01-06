Late call on the execution of Conditional Warwick | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML6f4371bd0faac1ff79766613e2d745fb9% %MINIFYHTML6f4371bd0faac1ff79766613e2d745fb10%





The Conditional (right): late decision about Warwick's career

David Bridgwater will wait until later in the week before deciding whether to let The Conditional take over his participation in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Chase in Warwick.

Having opened his account on fences in Cheltenham at the beginning of the campaign, the eight-year-old was last seen running an excellent race in defeat when he was second behind De Rasher Counter at the Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury.

William Hill made The Conditional the 11-2 market leader for Saturday's £ 75,000 show, but Bridgwater has also given his stable star the option of running a second-degree rookie chase before on the same card. .

"We will see how it is and how the week unfolds," said the Stow-on-the-Wold coach.

"It's in good condition, and I hope it runs somewhere this weekend. If it doesn't, it will probably go by Peter Marsh to Haydock the following week."

"Obviously, the Classic Chase is worth a lot more money than the rookie race, and I don't think the three miles and five are a problem for him, it's what he wants. But he's still a rookie, and I don't want to hit bottom in this stage, so we'll see.

"It's a horse that is improving rapidly, and I thought it would be almost the favorite wherever I run."

In 2017, the victory in the Classic Chase proved to be the springboard to the glory of Grand National for One For Arthur, trained by Lucinda Russell.

It remains to be seen if the conditional offers to complete the same double.

Bridgwater added: "We will see about the National. He is still a young horse, but he will probably get a ticket."

Other contestants among a total of 20 tickets to the Classic Chase include Tom Lacey's Kimberlite Candy, Petite Power, trained by Fergal O & # 39; Brien, last year's winner, Impulsive Star, for Neil Mulholland, and the winner of Neil King In 2018, Milansbar.