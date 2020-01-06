Lala Kent talks about going to an AA meeting before Randall Emmett attends the Golden Globes

The star of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent, is transparent as can be about her struggle with sobriety. On Sunday, while her fiance prepared to attend the Golden Globes, she arrived at an AA meeting.

Lala realized that she depended heavily on alcohol when her father died suddenly. He decided that he would become sober and began attending meetings and found a sponsor.

The reality star shared an Instagram story that has already expired saying: ‘Today is a very important and special day for my friend and everyone who was part of The Irishman. They are the Golden Globes and I am very, very excited for him and everyone else; However, I've been to the limit lately. I feel like I've just been distraught, so I'm going to a meeting before I start the rest of my day. "

This happens after Kent celebrated a year of sobriety in October, where he was honest with the fans again.

She shared a photo of herself on Instagram along with a subtitle that read :, Today, I'm sober for 1 year. This is the greatest achievement I have had in my life and of which I am most proud. The moments I have had in the last year have been a blessing for which I have been present. I didn't have that before. Today I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it is exciting. It is also humiliating. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I will not give up anything. "

Meanwhile, Randall was later seen dressed to the nines to find out if The Irishman will sweep the awards season starting with the Globes as predicted.

Emmett has also joined the cast of the new season of Vanderpump Rules that opens this Tuesday.

It's great to see that Lala is willing to be vulnerable and brave enough to share so much because she never knows how many people who follow her may be going through something similar.



