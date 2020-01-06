LA Clippers recovers with victory over the New York Knicks, but defense remains a concern | NBA News

The combined offensive effort of Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams was enough to lead the LA Clippers to victory over the New York Knicks, but defending their team remains a concern.

One day after a 26-point loss to Memphis, the Clippers had at least three players with at least 30 points for the first time in franchise history.

Harrell scored 34 points, while George and Williams added 32 each when the Clippers recovered from an ugly 140-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with a 135-132 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

According to the Elias Sports BureauIt was the first time that two players have scored 30 points from the bank in an NBA regulatory game since the 1970-71 season.

"We saw Lou and Montrezl lead the way. Seeing that from the bank motivated us. We knew the work we had to do," said George, who published his seventh 30-point game this season. It was 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 in triples, in 32 minutes.

"You can win games with bad offense and good defense," Rivers said. "Tonight, people can say that the offensive was phenomenal or that both teams had defensive problems. Players will say one thing, but coaches will say the other."

Rivers might be surprised that George agreed with him.

Speaking on the NBA TV Gametime, analyst Sam Mitchell expressed his own concerns about the Clippers' defensive concerns.

"They gave 132 points (to the Knicks) one day after giving 140 to the Grizzlies, Mitchell said." Doc Rivers said it (Saturday night), this team is not a championship team at this time.

"When you think of this Clippers team, you think of defense, right? After (giving up) 140 and 132 points, you better think again!

"This is worrisome: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard (who, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams. Those five guys play & # 39; D & # 39; and if they can't stop …

"We've been saying that the Clippers are the best team in the West even though they haven't played like that. But it's time to start saying they have to earn the right to be called that."

"Doc Rivers is trying to tell these guys, & # 39; it doesn't work like that. # # In the Western Conference, if you catch a hot Houston Rockets team in the playoffs and think you can turn that switch on, you can be in trouble."

