Kylie Jenner wears another banana yellow wig and combines it with a flesh net suit

First, Kylie Jenner wore a yellow waist wig with a gray and blue minidress. Now, she wears the same wig of the same color in a bob-to-chin style. The 22-year-old billionaire is receiving mixed reactions of this hair color, but he doesn't seem to be baffling, as he continues to share photos on his official Instagram account with the vivid tone. His latest photos showed Kylie sitting on a countertop with gray sweatshirts and a Birkin bag that costs approximately $ 150,000. Then, baby Jenner shared a picture of her preparing to go out at night while wearing the wig, a face full of makeup and a flesh-colored fishnet suit about what is possibly Skims or some other type of underwear.

The yellow wig photos follow the violent reaction Kylie received after sharing photos of her with blonde platinum ponytails that were designed in turns. Kylie was accused of cultural appropriation by appearance and quickly deleted the photos. Now, some are leaving negative comments regarding the yellow wig, but she is not being criticized for stealing anyone's culture!

Kylie not only shows off her new yellow wig, but also shows a Hermes bag! Kylie has been showing some of her wealth lately, and you can see some Prada shoes in her Instagram story.

You can also see the photo of Kylie adorned with jewels, with Aquazzura heels and a Hermes bag hanging on her shoulder in the photo below.

Kylie has been adding yellow emojis to her posts with the yellow wig and chose many golden tones in her outfit. Although the catsuit is almost a nude color, their Aquazzura heels have a gold toe and their Hermes bag also has a metallic tone. Despite expensive accessories, many say they prefer Kylie's hair because of its natural dark brown color and are not sure why the reality star is choosing to wear a bright yellow wig.

What do you think of Kylie's yellow wig? He often wears his hair in a mane to the chin, but it has been a while since he has used bright colors. Do you like the yellow wig on it? What do you think of his outfit?



