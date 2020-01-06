Kylie Jenner presents a drastic new look with a dress that looks like body paint – Sister Khloe Kardashian makes fun of sensual photos

Kylie Jenner has decided to shake things up for the new year, and although her fans love the drastic change, her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, has decided to bother her a little.

The reality television star took social media, and shared some stunning photos where she debuted with a bright yellow hair color.

The baby mom of Travis Scott exhibited her voluptuous curves in an almost painted dress. Khloe decided to make fun of his young billionaire sister.

True's mother wrote: "I know it! I know it! You're beautiful! Even with yellow hair." He added: "So you can post but not send me a text message … ok ok ok. I understand."

A fan said the following: "You definitely look edible * 😍😍😍 oh girl!" This hair is a look !!! It's crazy how you look good with any hair color. "

This critic called her for all the photos and not for enough charities: “How about instead of posting about all these fires? You look in your bank account and DO SOMETHING to help. As the youngest billionaire, PLEASE help Australia through a reputable donation platform. We beg you and those who can have a substantial impact. 💖💖💖💖 @kyliejenner. "

Meanwhile, a source spoke with Hollywood life and explained this about Kylie's situation as a single mother: "Kylie Jenner has not fought at all as a single mother. She is thriving, and although she has the help of nannies, it is very practical, she changes diapers and takes Stormi to the local park. She is often seen walking with Stormi in her toy cars or in a stroller in her neighborhood with a bodyguard several times a week. "

The source added: "Kylie takes Stormi virtually everywhere with her and hasn't left her in more than a night or two yet. She is an amazing mother and does everything for her daughter, even taking her to her offices regularly, and if she needs answer a call or participate in a meeting, her staff will watch her, everyone is used to it and they know that if you see Kylie, you also see Stormi, she is the happiest and always smiling girl, Stormi is really her best friend.

What do you think about the new look of the businesswoman?



