KUWK: Kylie Jenner is a mom really involved with Stormi, says the source – Details!

Although she is a very busy person, it seems that Kylie Jenner is still very involved when it comes to raising her daughter, Stormi! The television star and makeup mogul has been a single mother since she separated from Travis Scott in October and has an empire to run, but at the end of the day, her priority remains her daughter!

Most of the time, no matter what he does, Kylie has little Stormi by her side, never forgetting that she is a mother and first and foremost.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kylie Jenner has not fought at all as a single mother. It is thriving and, although it has the help of nannies, it is very practical, changes diapers and takes Stormi to the local park. She is often seen walking with Stormi in her toy cars or in a stroller in her neighborhood with a bodyguard several times a week. "

Indeed, there have been reports that the reason why Kylie and Travis ended their relationship was because they wanted different lifestyles.

More precisely, while Kylie wanted to stay more at home and focus on her family life, Travis wanted to go out and celebrate more as a couple.

In any case, the two still focus on Stormi's joint upbringing, but the KUWK star still has more responsibility, of course.

Ad

Yl Kylie takes Stormi almost everywhere with her and hasn't left her in more than a night or two yet. She is an amazing mother and does everything for her daughter, even taking her to her offices regularly and if she needs to answer a call or participate in a meeting, her staff will watch her. Everyone is used to it and knows that if you see Kylie, you also see Stormi, "the source also went on to serve.



Post views:

0 0