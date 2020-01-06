Kim Kardashian pats back Fan who supposed he didn't donate to Australia's wildfire relief efforts

%MINIFYHTML32fbf5316318744f6677e197719e64d39% %MINIFYHTML32fbf5316318744f6677e197719e64d310%

There is no doubt that the Kardashians are definitely giving, and they like not only to donate their time and money to certain causes, but they also use their huge platforms to raise awareness.

Like us previously reported, Australia is going through a difficult time with current forest fires. Many residents throughout the region have been evacuated while fires continue to destroy their homes and communities.

More awareness is being brought to the fore, and many celebrities have let their followers know what is really happening. However, a fan called the entire Kardashian team on Twitter and said: "Nothing excites me more than watching Kardashian / Jenner's talk about climate change / forest fires and not giving a penny."



The fan then proceeded to tag the whole family in the tweet.

The tweet caught Kim's attention, and she said, "Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything."

Although Kim does not announce all the good actions he does and likes to keep some things out of social networks. She has been a great voice when it comes to the criminal justice reform movement. She has shown her support to several people who have spent some time behind bars, hoping their sentences will be reduced or completely free from jail.

Roommates, what do you think? Do you think the fan was wrong in making an assumption?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94