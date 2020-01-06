Kim Kardashian has amazed fans after posting videos with Kanye West of the first Sunday service anniversary

People probably already know that Kanye West is not such a smiling person. You rarely see the rapper's smile, but Kim is the only one who can make the man show big smiles.

She shared some clips from the first anniversary of Kanye Sunday Service, and people can't get enough of the rapper.

The reason? Well, he is smiling at Kim with a lot of love in his eyes, as you will see below in the video he shared on his social media account.

People get excited about Kanye in the comments, and keep repeating that he definitely loves his wife, and this shows.

Someone said: "This is positive … I'm glad you have recovered your sanity ♥ ️" and another follower posted this: "She makes him so happy." Kimye slander will not be tolerated. "

One commentator also wrote: ‘Kanye loves her. Everyone hates to see him, "while another agreed and said," That man really loves Kim. "

Someone else posted: "It's really cute and seems to be a great husband and dad!" And another Instagram installer said: "I am very happy to see him so calm and happy."

A fan joked and said: & # 39; My face when my mother says that the food is ready & # 39 ;, and a new legend came up for the video: & # 39; I finally made eye contact with the girl I have been watching for 3 hours 😂 # ilovekanye ".

In other news, Kim has just shown that his eldest daughter, his daughter North West, is his twin.

Ad

Kanye's wife shared a photo of her with the sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and their followers couldn't help noticing that Kim and North are identical.



Post views:

0 0