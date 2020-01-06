Kim Kardashian criticizes Troll who said he didn't donate to Australia

Kim Kardashian It's making things clear.

Monday keeping up with the Kardashians Star shot a fan who accused her of not donating to Australia's devastating forest fires. In a deleted tweet, a troll pointed to Kim, which led the mother of four to address her claims.

She replied: "Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything."

Prior to this, beauty mogul KKW retweeted several articles highlighting the devastation caused by the fires, which have affected New South Wales and killed at least 23 people and approximately half a billion animals since September, to publicize the situation that has been deployed. Kim too tweeted, "Climate change is real," but did not specify whether she had donated to organizations and relief efforts.

On Instagram, Kim reissued the promise of the Hi-Smile teeth whitening brand to donate $ 100,000 to the Australian Red Cross, WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the NSW Rural Fire Service in their Stories, encouraging their millions of followers to participate.