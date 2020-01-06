Kim Kardashian criticizes Troll who said he didn't donate to Australia

Kim Kardashian It's making things clear.
Monday keeping up with the Kardashians Star shot a fan who accused her of not donating to Australia's devastating forest fires. In a deleted tweet, a troll pointed to Kim, which led the mother of four to address her claims.
She replied: "Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything."
Prior to this, beauty mogul KKW retweeted several articles highlighting the devastation caused by the fires, which have affected New South Wales and killed at least 23 people and approximately half a billion animals since September, to publicize the situation that has been deployed. Kim too tweeted, "Climate change is real," but did not specify whether she had donated to organizations and relief efforts.
On Instagram, Kim reissued the promise of the Hi-Smile teeth whitening brand to donate $ 100,000 to the Australian Red Cross, WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the NSW Rural Fire Service in their Stories, encouraging their millions of followers to participate.
The founder of SKIMS is among several celebrities who have donated for the cause. After revealing that your Australian home is threatened by wildfires, Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban donated $ 500,000 to Australian fire assistance.
"The support, thoughts and prayers of our family are with everyone affected by fires throughout Australia," he added. Big little lies Shared star "We are donating $ 500,000 to the Rural Fire Services they are doing and giving so much right now."
Pink He also donated $ 500,000 to firefighters who have been constantly fighting to stop the fires. "I am totally devastated seeing what is happening in Australia right now with the terrible forest fires," he said on Instagram. "I am promising a donation of $ 500,000 directly to the local fire services that are fighting so hard on the front line. My heart is with our friends and family in Oz."
In recent days, celebrities like Kate Middleton YPrince William, Meghan markle Y Prince Harry, Naomi watts, Jai Courtney, Hugh Jackman Y Bindi Irwin They have shown their support to the people of Australia through social networks.
The deadly wildfires of Australia were also on everyone's mind during the 2020 Golden Globes, especially the winner Russell Crowe, who was unable to attend tonight's ceremony to protect his home from forest fires. For his acceptance speech, he sent a message that was read by the presenter Jennifer Aniston That said, "Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is based on climate change. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique place it is. ".
Australian companion Cate BlanchettHe also took the time to thank the volunteer firefighters who are working tirelessly to stop the fire. Behind the scenes, Flea bag& # 39; s Phoebe Waller Bridge reportedly set She will auction off the Ralph Russo suit she used for the show and donate the money to humanitarian aid charity.
Do you want to donate? Follow the links to make a donation to the NSW Rural Fire Service, the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML706be891758fa1d3a1637ee18a86ff779%