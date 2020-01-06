Kim and Khloe Kardashian are crazy about criticism that accuses them of not donating to Australian wildfires

%MINIFYHTML9c798875d89ca9c6e4a7156750b16b929% %MINIFYHTML9c798875d89ca9c6e4a7156750b16b9210%

WENN / Patricia Schlein

In a response to one of his critics, the owner of KKW Beauty says: "Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything."

Up News Info –

Kim and Khloe Kardashian They want people to know that they are not required to share everything they do on social media despite being known as reality show stars. Recently his family has been accused of not donating to charities to help people fighting the devastating fire season that swept through approximately 15 million acres in Australia.

This accusation naturally drove them crazy, like Kim Kardashian A critic replied: "Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything." Khloe then jumped into the conversation with some wise words: "When you do your merciful deeds, don't blow a trumpet in front of you, as hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, so they have the glory of men. Really. I tell you they have their reward. "

<br />

%MINIFYHTML9c798875d89ca9c6e4a7156750b16b9211% %MINIFYHTML9c798875d89ca9c6e4a7156750b16b9212%

Without stopping there, the mother of one continued in another tweet: "We often call attention to the causes and ways in which you can donate. It is our job to raise awareness about situations so that we can all help as a human race. We often publish / we talk about organizations / websites where we can all help save our planet. "

"Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention," Khloe added. "We are all blessed to be able to bless others, even if it is in the slightest way. But we don't need to be boastful about it. Be boastful about teaching others how they can help too."

<br />

Khloe and Kim are the latest celebrities who have pledged to help those affected by wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 17 people in Australia. Other stars that have donated include Nicole Kidman, Pink, Selena Gomez Y Chris Hemsworth, the last of which announced a donation of $ 1 million.