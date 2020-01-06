Khloe Kardashian arrives to support Kim after charity criticism, also clarifies her family's charitable donation history

Honestly, it seems that the Kardashian / Jenner family cannot win in the court of public opinion. Despite all the good and charitable things they do, it is never enough for their critics that they always feel they are lacking and could do more. Kim and Khloe Kardashian have officially had it with hate, and they are not restraining themselves.

As we reported earlier, Kim Kardashian recently brought together a Twitter user completely because they tweeted about her apparently without raising awareness or donating to the terrible Australian fires, simply because she hasn't posted anything on social media.

The Twitter user posted this:

"Nothing excites me more than seeing Kardashian / Jenner's talk about climate change / forest fires and not giving a penny."

Kim quickly applauded and let the social media troll know they were wrong in his assumptions, writing:

"Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything."

After that exchange, Khloe Kardashian jumped on Twitter to support her older sister and offer some clarifications about her family's charitable donations, while talking about some religious facts about the transmission of what you do for others.

Khloe tweeted:

“Modern King James Version Therefore, when you do your merciful works, do not blow a trumpet in front of you, as hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, so that they have the glory of men. Truly I tell you that they have their reward.

We often call attention to the causes and ways in which you can donate. Our job is to raise awareness about situations so that we can all help as a human race. We frequently publish / talk about organizations / websites where we can all help save our planet.

Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others, even if it is in the slightest way. But we don't need to be boastful about it. Be boastful about teaching others how they can help too. ”

With all the sad and deeply worrisome things that are happening in the world right now, the last thing in our minds should be the pockets of celebrities.

