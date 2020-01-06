Khamenei wants to put Iran's seal in retaliation for the assassination of the US top general

In the tense hours that followed the American assassination of a senior Iranian military commander, the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made a rare appearance at a meeting of the government’s National Security Council to set the parameters for any retaliation. It must be a direct and proportional attack against US interests, he said, conducted openly by Iranian forces themselves, three Iranians familiar with the meeting said on Monday.

It was a surprising departure for the Iranian leadership. Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979, Tehran had almost always hidden its attacks behind the actions of proxies it had cultivated in the region. But in the fury generated by the murder of the military commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, a close ally and personal friend of the supreme leader, the Ayatollah was willing to put aside those traditional precautions.

The nation's anger over the death of the commander was exhibited on Monday, when hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran for a funeral procession and Khamenei cried openly over the coffin.