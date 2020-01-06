Khamenei wants to put Iran's seal in retaliation for the assassination of the US top general

In the tense hours that followed the American assassination of a senior Iranian military commander, the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made a rare appearance at a meeting of the government’s National Security Council to set the parameters for any retaliation. It must be a direct and proportional attack against US interests, he said, conducted openly by Iranian forces themselves, three Iranians familiar with the meeting said on Monday.
It was a surprising departure for the Iranian leadership. Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979, Tehran had almost always hidden its attacks behind the actions of proxies it had cultivated in the region. But in the fury generated by the murder of the military commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, a close ally and personal friend of the supreme leader, the Ayatollah was willing to put aside those traditional precautions.
The nation's anger over the death of the commander was exhibited on Monday, when hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran for a funeral procession and Khamenei cried openly over the coffin.
After weeks of furious protests across the country against corruption and bad government, those who had criticized and supported the government marched together, united by outrage. Underground trains and stations were full of mourning hours before dawn, and families brought children carrying photographs of General Suleimani.
A reformist politician, Sadegh Kharazi, said he had not seen crowds of this size since the 1989 funeral of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
"We are ready to take a fierce revenge against the United States," General Hamid Sarkheili of the Revolutionary Guard told the crowd. "US troops in the Persian Gulf and in Iraq and Syria are within our reach."
"Without negotiations or agreements, only war with the United States," the students sang in an online video from a university campus.
A renowned compliment and member of the Revolutionary Guard, Sadegh Ahangaran, urged the funeral crowds to raise their voices so that "the damned United States can hear you,quot; and "wave the flags in preparation for war."
The increasingly public votes of direct action on Monday constituted Iran's last act of defiance of President Trump. During the weekend the president had He repeatedly threatened to retaliate for any attack on US interests by ordering air strikes against up to 52 potential targets, one for each of the US hostages detained after the US embassy was taken in Tehran in 1979.
In response, Iran's moderate president, Hassan Rouhani, responded Monday with his own numerology. "Those who refer to number 52 should also remember number 290," he said on Twitter, a reference to the 290 people killed in 1988 in the accidental demolition of an Iranian plane by an American warship. "They never threaten the Iranian nation," Rouhani added.
Where, when and even if Iran can choose to retaliate remains a matter of speculation. As Iranian leaders weighed what form it could take, analysts said the targets included US troops in neighboring Syria and Iraq, US bases in the Persian Gulf or US embassies or diplomats almost anywhere.
When previous attempts at direct attacks or killings were unsuccessful, some noted that Iran-backed militants resorted to the simplest tactic of killing civilians with terrorist bombs.
This was the sequence in 2012 with the Lebanese group backed by Iran, Hezbollah. After failing attempts to attack Israeli targets or kill Israeli officials in revenge for the murder of one of the group's leaders, the militants finally decided on the easiest job to bomb an Israeli tourist truck in Bulgaria, Afshon said. Ostovar, a student from Iran at the Naval Postgraduate School.
“We are in an unknown territory, and the truth is that nobody knows how Iran will respond. I don't think even Iran knows, "said Ostovar." But I think there is a thirst for blood right now in the Revolutionary Guard. "
In Iraq, where Parliament had previously called for the immediate expulsion of the 5,000 US troops stationed there, Prime Minister Mahdi listed on Monday the steps to reduce troop movements.
While plans were being made for the departure of the Americans, he said, they will now limit themselves to "training and advising,quot; the Iraqi forces, forced to remain inside the bases and excluded from Iraqi airspace.
Mahdi met with Matthew Tueller, the US ambassador to Iraq, on Monday, and "emphasized the need for joint action to implement the withdrawal," according to a statement and a photo posted by Mr. Mahdi's office. He also emphasized Iraq's efforts to prevent current tensions between Iran and the United States from sliding into "open war."
The United States Army sparked a wave of media by accidentally releasing a draft letter that seemed to describe imminent plans to withdraw from Iraq. Marine Corps Brig. General William H. Seely III, the commander of the United States forces in Iraq, wrote to the Iraqi government that US troops would be relocated "to prepare for the forward movement."
"We respect his sovereign decision to order our departure," he wrote.
But Defense Department officials downplayed the importance of the letter. "Here is the final result, it was a mistake," General Mark A. Milley, President Trump's chief military commander, told reporters at the Pentagon during a hurriedly called press conference. "It is an unsigned letter draft because we are moving forces."
"The decision to leave Iraq has not been made," Mark T. Esper, defense secretary, told reporters. "The decision to leave Iraq has not been made. Period."
Although the Trump administration has said that the United States killed General Suleimani because he was planning imminent attacks against US interests, on Monday there were indications that he could have been leading an effort to calm tensions with Saudi Arabia.
Iraq's Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, said he was supposed to meet with General Suleimani on the morning he was killed, and he hoped he would bring messages from Iranians that could help "reach important agreements and progress for the situation in Iraq. " and the region. "
In Washington, two senior Senate Democrats urged President Trump early Monday to declassify the administration's formal notification to Congress by notifying the air attack that killed General Suleimani.
Such notification of Congress is required by law, and classifying all such notification is highly unusual.
Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, and Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the chief Democrat in the Foreign Relations Committee, said in a joint statement that it was "critical that national security issues of such importance be share people with Americans in a timely manner. "
And Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, urged Trump's critics not to draw hasty conclusions. "Unfortunately, in this toxic political environment, some of our colleagues rushed to blame our own government before even knowing the facts," he said.
For its part, Iran simultaneously continued a month-long momentum against the Trump administration for its demands that Tehran undergo a more restrictive renegotiation of a 2015 agreement with the Western powers on its nuclear research. The Trump administration has tried to pressure Iran by devastating its economy with radical economic sanctions, which Iranian officials have denounced as an economic war.
The sanctions began the cycle of attacks and counterattacks that culminated last week in the murder of General Suleimani. Iran has also responded with carefully calibrated steps away from the limits of the agreement in its nuclear program. On Sunday, Iranian officials said they had abandoned all restrictions on uranium enrichment, although they said they would continue to admit inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Amid the excitement of the funeral, some asked for revenge that would remake the region. "Even if we attack all US bases and even if we kill Trump himself, revenge is not enough," said Brig. General Amir Ali HajiZadeh said at the funeral. "We must totally eliminate all US troops in the region."
For now, Iranian officials seem in no hurry to counterattack the United States, possibly enjoying its ability to spread anxiety throughout the West. They seem happy to enjoy the nationalist rise in their popularity, the growing international sympathy and the urge to expel US troops from Iraq. "I don't think they want to change the conversation yet," said Sanam Vakil, an Iranian scholar at Chatham House, a research center in London.
But for the intransigent who dominate the National Security Council of Iran, he said, some vigorous retaliation would be the only rational response. "A lack of response would seem weak and invite more pressure, creating problems in national and international politics," he said.
Helene Cooper contributed the reports.