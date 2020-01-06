Kenya Moore thanks everyone who supported her with the hair care line

Kenya Moore thanks all the people who have shown their support with the amazing hair care products. Many people have already used their line for healthier hair, and are really happy with the results.

Now, she is announcing the products on her social media account once again, but she is also grateful to everyone who helped her make her dream come true.

Ken @kenyamoorehair available at our exclusive retailer @sallybeauty in more than 2200 stores. Thank you for loving our innovative hair care line designed to help you grow your own hair for longer by strengthening it so it doesn't break. We are working hard to keep the product on the shelves. If your #sallybeauty is sold out, email us with the store number. FOR ALL TYPES OF HAIR ", Kenya subtitled its publication.

Someone had to make an observation: employees Sally Beauty employees should be aware of the existence of this product. I have called many, "no, we don't carry that line." I will be in the store in front of them and ask them: "No, we don't have that line,quot;, and I said: "Yes, you do this. Is it here?" And I have to educate you personally. You need a brochure or sign or something ! "

Another follower posted this: ‘My sister and I have called and visited some different Sally's, but the products are not available. I started using your shampoo / conditioner about 2 months ago and I love it! Sally, who is close to me, made an order to the store to replenish all her products and will give me a ring if it arrives this Thursday! Crossed fingers !! & # 39;

Someone asked Kenya a question: ‘Can my 7-year-old son take more edges and serum for hair growth? I have put so much pressure on your hair that it lost some edges. And the supplements? Can she "And the star of RHOA replied:

‘Be careful mom … stop putting chemicals, heat and tension on its edges. Use the mooreedges. I think he is too young for supplements. Try asking your pediatrician that the ingredients are online at KenyaMooreHair.com. "

Speaking of babies, Kenya fans recently congratulated her on the way she is raising her baby, Brooklyn Daly.



