Kenny McLean warns the Scottish Premier League about the introduction of VAR | Soccer news

Kenny McLean is sure that his Norwich teammates would join him to oppose VAR

Kenny McLean has told Scottish football to distrust the VAR, as calls for him to enter the Ladbrokes Premier League grow.

The Norwich midfielder was happy to see the absent system of the third round victory of the FA Cup on Saturday in Preston after seeing two decisions against his team in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Teemu Pukki thought he had put Norwich 2-0 against Tottenham, but was judged offside by millimeters, with the game ending 2-2. In the next game of the Canary Islands, VAR awarded the late equalizer of the Crystal Palace substitute, Connor Wickham, after it was initially ruled out for offside.

Norwich was once again on the wrong side of a VAR call against Palace

In Scotland, the Rangers repeated the call to VAR after their 2-1 league victory over Celtic in Parkhead, and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes added his voice to the weekend's request.

The Scottish Football Association plans to ask member clubs to vote on the possible introduction of the system. However, McLean says they should be careful what they want after the Premier League controversies this season.

The Scottish FA will ask members to vote on a possible introduction of VAR

"We have been on the wrong side of a couple of bad VAR results, marginal that could be said not to be too conclusive, even with VAR," said former Aberdeen and St Mirren player.

"I am sure that everyone in Norwich will say that they are not for that because we have done well, but I have been like that from the beginning."

"It's a human error and, unless it's clear and obvious, that VAR has intervened several times, I don't think it's necessary. Be careful what you want? I would say yes."

& # 39; Norwich has a squad to stay awake & # 39;

Norwich entered the fourth round of the FA Cup, but sits at the end of the league table, five points behind Watford, before his trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Norwich was defeated 3-1 at home by Manchester United in October

However, McLean is convinced that the Carrow Road club can get out of trouble.

The Scottish international said: "Obviously we are in a difficult situation. But honestly I think we have the qualities to get out of it."

"Confidence and belief remain high because we are always in games."

"It's up to us to turn those narrow defeats and draws into draws and wins."

"I hope we can achieve some victories together because in this league that is huge and we definitely have the team to do it."