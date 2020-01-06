Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif and Aayush Sharma, will head to Delhi

Katrina Kaif's younger sister is ready to mark her debut as an actress in the industry. Isabelle Kaif will soon be seen in front of Aayush Sharma in Kwatha and the young actors are ready to shoot for their next film in the capital according to the latest reports.

Isabelle and Aayush shot recently in Mumbai and will now head to the capital for their second schedule. They will begin filming in Delhi from January 15 and, according to the sources, there are scenes with a lot of action that will be filmed during this time. Kwatha revolves around an army officer (Aayush) and the uncertainty faced by an army officer before leaving for the battlefield to serve the country. Isabelle will play a doctor in the film and Aayush's love interest. The film promises to take the audience on an emotional journey. We hope to see this new pair on the big screen, and you?