Kate McKinnon presents Ellen DeGeneres with tears in her eyes with the Carol Burnett Golden Globe Award – Watch the emotional videos

Kate McKinnon awarded Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Prize at the 77th edition of the Golden Globes. Although hopefully her speech has been full of laughter, after all, she was a comedian honoring her comedy icon, it was all otherwise. In fact, Kate McKinnon's speech became so emotional that people almost burst into tears. Ellen received the award for her outstanding contributions to television, but it was clear that this was how she paved the way for the LGBTQ community not only to be seen and heard, but also to accept why emotions were running out.

When Ellen DeGeneres made the decision to leave in her ABC comedy EllenABC fired her. The program was canceled in May 1998 after five successful seasons and it seemed that Ellen's career was over. She was criticized for being gay and the rejection she experienced is beyond imagination. Then she hosted her own talk show in 2003. Over the past 17 years, Ellen has become one of the most prominent voices on television. At 61, Ellen DeGeneres has redefined television and did it herself.

Kate McKinnon (celebrating her 36th birthday today) presented Ellen with tears and made it clear that Ellen's strength and commitment to be a strong voice for the gay community gave her the strength to believe in herself. Kate is known for her incredible sense of humor, but during her introductory speech, her eyes filled with tears. So did Ellen, Carol Burnett, many in the audience and viewers at home.

Here is a picture of Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to Carol Burnett when Kate McKinnon delivered her comments.

You can see Kate Mckinnon deliver her speech at the 77th installment of the Golden Globe Awards in the following video player.

Ellen DeGeneres followed Kate McKinnon and it was clear that she was visibly moved. However, Ellen is a comedian and has a hard time not turning a serious situation into something funny.

She quickly changed the mood and made everyone laugh hysterically.

You can see Ellen DeGeneres, as she was honored with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement on Television and delivered her speech below.

What did you think of Kate McKinnon's tearful speech? Were your words moved?

Was he glad to see Ellen DeGeneres receive the Carol Burnett Prize?



