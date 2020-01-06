Kate Beckinsale and Machine Gun Kelly & # 39; Platonic & # 39; despite the departure after the Golden Globes party

%MINIFYHTML4de3ef308f91a85a058e12b137cdf9179% %MINIFYHTML4de3ef308f91a85a058e12b137cdf91710%

After being seen leaving the party together, people begin to wonder if that was the beginning of their romance, since that's how it happened with Kate and MGK's best friend, Pete Davidson, last year.

They are Kate Beckinsale Y Kelly machine gun an article? The two were seen leaving together a party after the Golden Globes on Sunday night, on January 5, which caused people to wonder if that would be the beginning of their romance, considering that this was the way things with Kate and her former friend and MGK's best friend. Pete Davidson last year.

According to reports, the 46-year-old actress and the spitter "I think I'm fine" were photographed getting into a car with Kate outside the Chateau Marmont at the end of the night. Before that, the couple was seen hanging out together in a post-Balloons at The Bungalows.

During that night, Kate looked stunning as she dressed to the nines in a Romona Keveza dress. He combined it with Casadei shoes and Neil Lane jewelry. As for Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, he opted for an unbuttoned white shirt, showing his tattooed torso, and a pair of black pants.

However, one source claims that there is nothing romantic between Kate and Kelly despite the excursion. "Kate attended the & # 39;Flea bag the party at San Vicente Bungalows and Machine Gun Kelly was also there, "the witness shared.

"They spent time together inside, but they left separately. Kate got in the car with a girlfriend and the submachine gun Kelly left alone," the informant continued. "Everyone was asking if they were a couple. Machine gun Kelly said it was & # 39; negative & # 39; and Kate said it was & # 39; absolutely ridiculous & # 39;". "

"After they left the party of & # 39; Fleabag & # 39 ;, they met again at Chateau Marmont and stayed there," the witness continued. "They seemed friendly, laughing and joking together. But there was no PDA or signs that they were a couple. At the end of the night they left in the same car. They had friends with them, but they both sat together. In the back and he seemed very kind. "

Prior to this, Kate was briefly linked with Pete, who is one of Kelly's best friends. The couple made headlines after closing their lips in a hockey game and on a series of dates last year before resigning in April 2019. The "Saturday night live"The star is currently coming out Kaia Gerber.