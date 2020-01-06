Kandi's daughter, Atlanta's housewife, reveals she is dating the & # 39; White Man & # 39 ;! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12
Logo

Kandi Burress of Atlanta Housewives raised her daughter Riley in a very exclusive area of ​​Georgia. Riley received a higher education and was close to some of the richest children in the city.

And so he had a wide range of friends: many were black, but he had friends of all races.

And now that he's dating, he decided to date a white boy.

Riley unveiled her new man on Instagram yesterday. And so far his followers seem to approve his election.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here