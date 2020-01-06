Kandi's daughter, Atlanta's housewife, reveals she is dating the & # 39; White Man & # 39 ;! (Photos)

Kandi Burress of Atlanta Housewives raised her daughter Riley in a very exclusive area of ​​Georgia. Riley received a higher education and was close to some of the richest children in the city.

And so he had a wide range of friends: many were black, but he had friends of all races.

And now that he's dating, he decided to date a white boy.

Riley unveiled her new man on Instagram yesterday. And so far his followers seem to approve his election.

Here is the picture of the happy couple:

Riley, 17, and a senior in high school, is the daughter of Kandi Burruss and entertainment executive Russell "Block,quot; Spencer. His father runs an agency called Block Entertainment.

She also has a half brother Ace Wells Tucker and a half sister Kaela. At this time, Riley is studying to become an entertainment lawyer. She has been accepted at the University of New York and plans to attend next fall.