Kandi Burruss addresses the latest episode of RHOA in his new video "Speak On It,quot;

Last night, another episode of RHOA was aired, and Kandi Burruss approached him in his YouTube series called Speak On It. Watch the video he already shared on his YouTube channel here.

& # 39; It's Sunday! Then you know that means #RHOA appeared and I just released my #SpeakOnIt about the episode. Go see it on my YouTube #KandiOnline 🗣 ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone talked about the program and said: ‘I love talking about it. It is literally what I see as soon as the episode ends and is published. I still have many questions, I hope that the next episodes will begin to answer them. "

Another YouTube commentator posted: ‘Yovanna was gloomy the first time she was asked at the Marlo event. His first answer was to ask a question instead of "yes,quot; or "no." When you answer a question with a question … 💩😳 ’

Someone else mentioned Eva Marcille: ‘As I always said that Eva was only trying to insert herself into the drama with Nene when there was nothing there. How can you get mad at Nene for having a microphone on? Eve wanted a moment to be relevant in the program. Period. & # 39;

One commenter published: "I wish everyone had their own channel, so they can give their opinions freely and not have to force their fans to rely on a cloudy edition." We understand exactly how they feel and we don't have to wait until the meeting and rebuild things. We love you Kandi❤️❤️ ’

Someone else mentioned NeNe Leakes and said: I'm glad Kandi calls the bull in some of the consequences with baby. I know that every season he needs a bad guy to attack, but some of the cattle are tired and not so serious. . & # 39;

In other news, the other day, Kandi posted an emotional photo in his IG account with US troops.

You are probably aware of the massive tensions between the United States and Iran these days, and the RHOA star marked this terrible situation with a message and a photo on your social media account.



