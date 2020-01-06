Kaitlyn Bristowe Shades Ex Shawn Booth in an Instagram post

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
New year, new decade, but still ready to give some shade.
While fans are counting the hours for the 23rd season of The Bachelor, former contestants are walking down the memory lane, reflecting on when they were in the 28-year-old house Peter WeberThe shoes.
For one, ex Bachelorette party star Kaitlyn Bristowe He took Instagram to reflect on his time in the program, wishing luck to his friend who is in this season and also casting some shade while he is at it.
Bristowe shared a photo of her when she was on the show and also began her long post writing: "BABY KB! Good luck, @pilote_pete! We all support you. Unless you break my friends' hearts. She is in your season ". Then you will have to deal with (arm flexion emoji) (jk). "
The 34-year-old man continued: "I always question seeing each season due to a small post-traumatic stress disorder, overwhelming emotions and knowing too much. But I always want to support people who are going through this,quot; journey. "So while I have bitter feelings towards one person in every hundred, I will choose to love the hundreds of people who changed my life. "
Bachelor Nation fans might remember that the "person,quot; with whom he has "bitter feelings,quot; is the former ex Shawn booth, with whom he dated for about three years and that fans saw falling in love in 2015 in High school.
The two announced their separation in November 2018 and Bristowe talked about the "big elephant in the room,quot; during an episode of his podcast Off the vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.
At that time, she said she thought the two would overcome their difficult time.
"To be honest, I thought we would choose the path where we would end up together," he said. "I just never took our commitment or commitment, lightly. I had the mentality to do whatever it took to make it work. And now I realize, perhaps with a lack, of all the difficult moments in life that come lessons from life and that's what I need to get out of all this. Sometimes you need to take a moment and step back to think about what you're fighting for and if it makes sense for your long-term happiness. "
And six months after his separation with Booth, Bristowe shared that he knew that their relationship was in danger for about a year before they ended.
"I think I knew for a year that my relationship wouldn't work, and I think I knew he just couldn't give me the kind of love I needed in my life. And he admitted that," he said during an episode of Ashley Laconettipodcast The podcast of Ben and Ashley I almost famous. "And I think that during a solid year, maybe half a year, I was already suffering the relationship. And I think I was so prepared for that, when it happened, I knew what I wanted; and I knew what I deserved; and I knew I was happy for my account and that I was not just replacing someone. "
In the spring of 2019, however, the first Bachelorette party I found love one more time. This time in Jason Tartick.
"Jason is the most stable human being I've ever met in my life. He is an absolute rock for me. I've never met anyone like that," Bristowe told E! News from last year.
But just because he moved, it doesn't mean he won't continue to hit his ex-ex.
Bristowe concluded his Instagram post: "I will try to remember the positive experiences. Let's try, please, try not to hate or intimidate the contestants this year. Try to remind yourself that they are human, not characters. Words hurt and you never know how you would be in this kind of situation. A little squealing and joking is fun, questioning people's behavior is fine. Hate is not. Xoxoxo ".
