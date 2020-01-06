Kaitlyn Bristowe Shades Ex Shawn Booth in an Instagram post

New year, new decade, but still ready to give some shade.

While fans are counting the hours for the 23rd season of The Bachelor, former contestants are walking down the memory lane, reflecting on when they were in the 28-year-old house Peter WeberThe shoes.

For one, ex Bachelorette party star Kaitlyn Bristowe He took Instagram to reflect on his time in the program, wishing luck to his friend who is in this season and also casting some shade while he is at it.

Bristowe shared a photo of her when she was on the show and also began her long post writing: "BABY KB! Good luck, @pilote_pete! We all support you. Unless you break my friends' hearts. She is in your season ". Then you will have to deal with (arm flexion emoji) (jk). "

The 34-year-old man continued: "I always question seeing each season due to a small post-traumatic stress disorder, overwhelming emotions and knowing too much. But I always want to support people who are going through this,quot; journey. "So while I have bitter feelings towards one person in every hundred, I will choose to love the hundreds of people who changed my life. "