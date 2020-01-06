



Justin Thomas won the Sentinel Champions Tournament

Justin Thomas had a winning start to 2020 by claiming a dramatic victory in the playoffs in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas had a two-shot lead with three holes to play, but he loaded two late bogeys to close a 69 of four bass at the Plantation Field in Kapalua, leaving him tied at 14 below with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed.

Schauffele was eliminated with a pair in the extra opening hole, with Thomas matching Reed's birdie in the first and his pair in the second before claiming victory with a three-foot birdie in the third tiebreaker hole.

Reed finished second for the second time, having previously won the event in 2015

The victory is Thomas's second in the event without cuts, only open to players who have won on the PGA Tour during the previous calendar year, with the victory also being the 12th PGA Tour title.

Starting the day with a shot out of the lead, Thomas canceled a two-putt birdie in the fifth par five, unable to get on and off to save the pair from the seventh green.

Thomas's victory is his 12th PGA Tour title

Thomas recovered by holing a 12 foot footer in the eighth, the first of four consecutive birdies around the turn, before adding consecutive gains from 14 to move up the leaderboard.

Schauffele kept in touch with three consecutive birdies since the 13th and was back in the lead when Thomas lost an eight-foot foot to save the pair in the 16th, as Reed set the club's goal by closing a round of the day. 66

Schauffele climbs to eighth place in the last world ranking

Thomas held a seven-foot foot to save the pair in 17 to take a one-shot lead to the last five pair, where he hooked his focus on the thick grass and was forced to take a penalty drop.

Schauffele had the opportunity to snatch the victory, but with three 40-foot punches for a closing pair, as Thomas threw 10 feet and two punches for a closing bogey to take the contest to additional holes.

Schauffele missed an eight-foot birdie opportunity in the final green

The players returned to the 18th par 5 where Schauffele, who almost lost a successful defense of the title after putting three holes in the regulation, was eliminated with another pair when Reed and Thomas made birdies.

Reed put the second extra hole from the edge to match Thomas's pair and failed an eight-foot birdie attempt at the next, which allowed Thomas to win with a three-foot birdie in the third additional hole.

Patrick Cantlay made birdie in four of his last five holes to finish three strokes in fourth place, with Rickie Fowler one more shot in the fifth tied with first-round leader Joaquin Niemann.