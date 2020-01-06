Joshua Jackson was the first love of his wife Jodie Turner-Smith as a teenager

%MINIFYHTML769bff4f674b67d3de14aebedf2399f89% %MINIFYHTML769bff4f674b67d3de14aebedf2399f810%

WENN / Avalon

In an interview with W Magazine, the star of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; She admits that she used to fall in love with the character of Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; of her husband, Pacey Witter, when she was younger.

Up News Info –

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith is living a dream come true after confessing to her new husband, Joshua Jackson, was his childhood crush.

The "Queen & Slim"The star reveals that she began to desire Jackson in the late 1990s when she rose to fame as Pacey Witter in the hit teenage drama" Dawson & # 39; s Creek ", and is now married to him.

When asked who her first love was, the 33-year-old woman told W magazine: "It was Pacey from & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;! I was a very young teenager."

%MINIFYHTML769bff4f674b67d3de14aebedf2399f811% %MINIFYHTML769bff4f674b67d3de14aebedf2399f812%

Turner-Smith is said to have secretly married Jackson, 41, last fall (19) after a year of dating, and the couple reportedly expects their first child together.

The actors have not yet commented on the happy news, but Turner-Smith showed his growing figure in a long-sleeved cream dress and belt on Friday (January 3), while attending the pre-party to the Golden Globes of the Best W Magazine performances at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

<br />

The tour took place shortly after prospective parents returned from a New Year's holiday in Jamaica, where Jackson captured an amazing Turner-Smith silhouette posing nude on the beach.

Sharing the image on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Happy new year and happy new decade … the last 10 years have been a great trip! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED."

<br />

"Let us all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true," he added, along with the hashtags "#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement" and "#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto".