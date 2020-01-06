Johnson's balance law with Trump and Europe on Iran

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on the Caribbean island of Mustique, still enjoying the glow of his recent electoral victory, when the news arrived last Friday that President Trump had ordered the murder of a powerful Iranian general, without warning , much less consulting, your British ally.

The British government was furious at the lack of warning, according to current and former officials, particularly because there are about 400 British troops deployed in Iraq, and Britain has historically been more closely aligned with the United States in combat operations than any another country. .

But Mr. Johnson kept his tongue until Sunday night, after he returned to London. Even then, he issued a carefully worded four-paragraph statement that said he would not "regret,quot; the assassination of the general, Qassim Suleimani, warned Iran against reprisals and said nothing about Trump's action.

It was a circumspect reaction for a politician who is not known for his circumspection, and underlined Mr. Johnson's dilemma in facing what could be said to be the first foreign policy crisis of the post-Brexit era.