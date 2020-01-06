Johnson's balance law with Trump and Europe on Iran

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on the Caribbean island of Mustique, still enjoying the glow of his recent electoral victory, when the news arrived last Friday that President Trump had ordered the murder of a powerful Iranian general, without warning , much less consulting, your British ally.
The British government was furious at the lack of warning, according to current and former officials, particularly because there are about 400 British troops deployed in Iraq, and Britain has historically been more closely aligned with the United States in combat operations than any another country. .
But Mr. Johnson kept his tongue until Sunday night, after he returned to London. Even then, he issued a carefully worded four-paragraph statement that said he would not "regret,quot; the assassination of the general, Qassim Suleimani, warned Iran against reprisals and said nothing about Trump's action.
It was a circumspect reaction for a politician who is not known for his circumspection, and underlined Mr. Johnson's dilemma in facing what could be said to be the first foreign policy crisis of the post-Brexit era.
Britain is caught between its traditional alliance with Washington, one that Johnson promised voters would deepen with a post-Brexit trade agreement, and the new, still undefined, relationship with Europe. Johnson is walking the tightrope that, according to authorities, could become even more treacherous if Trump's confrontation with Iran opens a new transatlantic rift.
"Fundamentally, we are not aligned with the Americans on this," said Simon Fraser, former head of the British Foreign Ministry, who has served in Iraq and Syria. "The risk is that the United Kingdom is potentially exposed, if tensions arise between the major Europeans and the United States."
Until now, Europeans are also working to keep tensions under control. In a joint statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Britain, they expressed concern about "the negative role that Iran has played in the region," but called on both sides to stop "the current cycle of violence in Iraq."
British officials attributed to Mr. Johnson the influence of the language of that statement, which sympathized more with the White House than the separate statements of the French and Germans. But it is not clear that Johnson gets a lot of credit for softening his European countrymen.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had already expressed his frustration with Europe's response, saying that "the British, the French and the Germans,quot; had not been "as useful as I wish they could be." The assassination of General Suleimani, he said, encouraged Europeans security, since the general had organized murders in Europe.
On Monday, Britain continued walking a very fine line. The prime minister's spokesman told reporters that attacking cultural sites in Iran, as Trump threatened to do so if Iran retaliated, would violate international conventions on war. But the official was careful not to criticize the president directly.
"They are not going to give Boris Johnson any credit for trying to divide the difference, even if he is dividing it in 80/20 in his favor," said Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations in London, about Trump administration . "For them, you are a vassal or an enemy."
Shapiro has described Johnson's delicate handling of the United States as "neo-poodle," a reference to Prime Minister Tony Blair's tireless support for George W. Bush during the Iraq war, which led critics to accuse him of acting like mr. Bush's poodle. In Blair's case, Shapiro said, he was motivated by a genuine conviction that Iraq was a war worth fighting. In the case of Mr. Johnson, loyalty is due to more pragmatic considerations.
With Britain on its way to leaving the European Union later this month, he said, Britain will be increasingly dependent on its economic relationship with the United States. Facing a difficult trade negotiation with Washington, Johnson cannot afford to alienate Trump over Iran.
There is already evidence that Johnson has trimmed his candles by deference to the president. Last year, when Iran seized a British flag tanker in the Persian Gulf, its predecessor, Theresa May, tried to rally a naval force led by Europe to protect ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
When Johnson replaced it in July, the European-led initiative collapsed and Britain ended up joining a US-led naval force, which Germany and France refused to join.
Not everyone believes that Mr. Johnson will be forced to be subordinate to the United States. Some noted that he had distanced himself from Trump in business matters during the general election campaign.
"Brexit's policy is more about a desire for greater sovereignty than a preference for Atlanticism over Europeanism," said Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director general of the Royal United Services Institute.
A place where Mr. Johnson has stayed with the Europeans is in defense of the nuclear agreement with Iran. Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and Iran's announcement Sunday that it would no longer meet its limits for uranium enrichment finally seemed to end it.
But critics said Europe's efforts to save the deal had been weak, partly because the three countries, not just Britain, were hampered by their desire to maintain good relations with Washington.
Europeans responded to this latest crisis with a series of meetings. On Monday, NATO held an emergency meeting of its ambassadors. On Friday, European Foreign Ministers will meet in Brussels. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said they would give a coordinated response to Iran.
"This could be the first step towards the end of this agreement, which would be a great loss," Maas told a German radio station. "And, therefore, we will weigh things very, very responsibly." He also said Trump's threat to impose sanctions on Iraq if he expelled US troops "was not very useful."
Fears about Britain's security increased Monday after The London Times cited an unidentified commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saying that British soldiers could be collateral damage in Iranian reprisals against US soldiers. Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, questioned that report as "malicious and false propaganda."
Johnson has suggested that he wants to play a mediating role in the region. On Monday, he spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi to try to find a solution for foreign troops. He has also spoken with Trump and European leaders.
Although he has talked about being a bridge over the Atlantic, however, diplomats are skeptical.
"Frankly," said Fraser, "the Germans and the French prefer to deal with Washington on their own."
Stephen Castle and David Kirkpatrick contributed reports from London, and Steven Erlanger contributed from Brussels.