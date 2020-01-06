Joey King presents Patricia Arquette's hilarious Golden Globes injury

That's gotta hurt!
On Sunday night, celebrities came out with full force to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Joey king Y Patricia Arquette who starred in the Hulu series together The actThey had the best moment of their lives celebrating their nominations and victories. Joey was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Television, and Patricia was nominated and won Best Actress in a supporting role in a Series, Limited Series or Movie for Television.
However, it was what happened after the show that really took the cake. In all her excitement, Patricia accidentally hit Joey in the head with her Golden Globe award. Joey tweeted hilariously and instagrammed on the funny mishap. "Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me on the head with her Golden Globe," he said. tweeted next to a picture of her of the awards ceremony and lying in bed the next morning. "That phrase will give me the right to show off for the rest of my life."
In addition, he posted a similar photo of his bruised head on Instagram with more explanations on the matter. "Not everyone can say that Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them on the head with her Golden Globe. But I do," he wrote. She has a point there. It is an honor to be accidentally hit in the head by the legendary actress.
Patricia learned about the revelation of her young co-stars and expressed her apologies to Joey in her own tweet. "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator!" She joked in a tweet. "No, seriously, I'm sorry, sweet!"
We are glad you lived to tell the funny story!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLda9be5b222551609605ef7da5c4aaaad9%