Joey King presents Patricia Arquette's hilarious Golden Globes injury

That's gotta hurt!

On Sunday night, celebrities came out with full force to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Joey king Y Patricia Arquette who starred in the Hulu series together The actThey had the best moment of their lives celebrating their nominations and victories. Joey was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Television, and Patricia was nominated and won Best Actress in a supporting role in a Series, Limited Series or Movie for Television.

However, it was what happened after the show that really took the cake. In all her excitement, Patricia accidentally hit Joey in the head with her Golden Globe award. Joey tweeted hilariously and instagrammed on the funny mishap. "Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me on the head with her Golden Globe," he said. tweeted next to a picture of her of the awards ceremony and lying in bed the next morning. "That phrase will give me the right to show off for the rest of my life."