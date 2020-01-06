Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor in a Golden Globe film drama – Watch his acceptance speech

Joaquin Phoenix fans are not surprised that he suffers from anxiety and that he does not especially like prizes. Some might even think it was amazing that he attended and received his Golden Globe Award for best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, who plays Joker. It was clear from Joaquin's acceptance speech that he was a little nervous, but his fans don't care. In fact, many say it is because of his anxiety that he could bring such realism to the character that has redefined the DC comic character. With people who demand that Joaquin Phoenix win the Oscar for best actor (nominations for the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020) there is a better chance of getting that nomination. Phoenix also took home the President's Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he made it clear how he feels receiving awards.

If Joaquin Phoenix really feels uncomfortable being praised and receiving praise for his work, it would be better for him to overcome it quickly. Many people agree that his performance as a Joker, although a chilling and real look at mental illness, was one of the brightest representations in history.

Although Joaquin has been nominated for an Oscar three times, many people believe that 2020 is his year to win and many film people believe that those who win Golden Globes are destined to win Oscar.

You can see the acceptance speech of the best Golden Globe actor by Joaquin Phoenix in the following video player.

This is also not the first victory of Joaquin in the Golden Globe. The 45-year-old actor also won in 2006 for his role as Johnny Cash in Walk the line. Many felt that he was also rejected at the Oscars for that role.

You can see that Joquin Phoenix accepts the President's Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in the following video player.

What do you think about Joaquin Phoenix's Golden Globe acceptance speech?

Do you expect Joaquin Phoenix to get his fourth Oscar nomination and take home the victory for his role as Arthur Fleck in jester?



