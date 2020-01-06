Joaquin Phoenix professed love for Rooney Mara at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter.

jester star Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday night, beating Christian bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and glory, Adam Driver for Marriage history, Y Jonathan Pryce for The two potatoes

At the beginning of his speech, Phoenix, who previously won a Golden Globe for Walk the Line in 2006 He addressed his fellow nominees saying he was "inspired,quot; by them, before admitting that he was especially intimidated by an actor.

"Some have contacted you personally, others I still feel a little intimidated, even though we share the same agent … Hi Christian, you're not here!"