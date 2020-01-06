Joaquin Phoenix professed love for Rooney Mara at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter.
jester star Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award in a Drama at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday night, beating Christian bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and glory, Adam Driver for Marriage history, Y Jonathan Pryce for The two potatoes
At the beginning of his speech, Phoenix, who previously won a Golden Globe for Walk the Line in 2006 He addressed his fellow nominees saying he was "inspired,quot; by them, before admitting that he was especially intimidated by an actor.
"Some have contacted you personally, others I still feel a little intimidated, even though we share the same agent … Hi Christian, you're not here!"
But Phoenix then got excited to board Rooney mara, his long-time girlfriend who is rumored to be engaged after he was seen with a diamond ring on that finger in may 2019.
After calling her into the audience, Phoenix simply drowned, "I love you," before drying her tears. The couple has been romantically linked since 2017 and walked together on the red carpet earlier in the night.
The 45-year-old admitted that it is an "ass pain,quot; to work when he recognizes jesterwriter and director Todd Phillips.
Shutterstock
"Todd, you were a great friend and collaborator. And you convinced me to make this movie and you encouraged me to give everything and be honest," he said. "And my ass hurts so much, I can't believe you hold me, I'm so indebted to you."
Finally, Phoenix ended his speech with a call to action to his fellow actors, calling some to take private planes after recommending to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for providing a plant-based dinner.
"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat. But the boat is screwed … it's really nice that so many people come and send their best wishes to Australia," he said. "But we have to do more than that, right? Such a beautiful gesture and I have not always been a virtuous man. I am learning so much that many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to do well. I am deeply grateful. Together. we hope to be able to unify and make some changes. "
Phoenix then continued: "It's great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope we can do that, sometimes we don't have to take private planes to Palm Springs or back please. I'll try to do better and I hope you do too. Thank you so much for putting up with me. "
Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.