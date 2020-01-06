Jesse Lingard of Manchester United joins super agent Mino Raiola | Soccer news

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semifinal in the first leg on Tuesday at 8pm at Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event





Jesse Lingard is hired with Manchester United until 2021, with the option of one more year

Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard will now be represented by super agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola's clients include Lingard's teammate Paul Pogba, and former United Zlatan Ibrahimovic players Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Raiola had previously criticized United and the club's relationship with Pogba, who admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge."

In a recent interview in Italy, Raiola called United a "club out of touch with reality,quot; and said he would not send any of his other clients to Old Trafford as "they would ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini."

However, Raiola has said since then Sky sports news that Pogba is happy in United and will stay in the club, as long as they fight for trophies.

His comments provoked a strong response from United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When asked if agents should talk about clubs before the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday against Wolves, Solskjaer said: "No.

"I can talk to Paul about it. I don't think I should talk to, or about, the agents who talk about us."

"But Paul is our player and the agents are hired by the players, not vice versa. They are not the players of the agents, they are our players."