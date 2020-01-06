Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes party dress is a show

It is party time!

Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez I couldn't wait to get on the floor at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) After Party after the 2020 Golden Globes. Hustlers Star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, drew attention in an impressive white dress. Jennifer documented her change of outfit on Instagram with a sweet photo of her and her fiance Alex Rodriguez before heading to the party full of stars.

For his CAA Party look, J.Lo opted for a long-sleeved Zuhair Murad dress that was composed of lace details, feathered sleeves and high openings to show off his toned physique. This was a bold change compared to the Valentino dress she used for the big show, which featured a large green and gold bow that turned her head.

%MINIFYHTMLe2753953616c9cbc63a7f5afc094b7fa11% %MINIFYHTMLe2753953616c9cbc63a7f5afc094b7fa12%

As for her hair, the singer of "Jenny From The Block,quot; unzipped her intricate braided bun and let her strands flow freely in a wavy medium.