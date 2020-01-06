Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes party dress is a show

It is party time!
Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez I couldn't wait to get on the floor at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) After Party after the 2020 Golden Globes. Hustlers Star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, drew attention in an impressive white dress. Jennifer documented her change of outfit on Instagram with a sweet photo of her and her fiance Alex Rodriguez before heading to the party full of stars.
For his CAA Party look, J.Lo opted for a long-sleeved Zuhair Murad dress that was composed of lace details, feathered sleeves and high openings to show off his toned physique. This was a bold change compared to the Valentino dress she used for the big show, which featured a large green and gold bow that turned her head.
As for her hair, the singer of "Jenny From The Block,quot; unzipped her intricate braided bun and let her strands flow freely in a wavy medium.
Once inside, Jennifer was met with enough fanfare at the CAA After Party. A source noted: "Everyone wanted to talk to J.Lo!" The source added that the singer of "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; mixed with stars likeJennifer Aniston, Reese witherspoon, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Alba Y Guy osery.
Other notable guests include couples Taylor SwiftY Joe alwyn Y Beyoncé Y Jay Zas well as the big winners of the night Brad Pitt, Taron Egerton, Olivia Colman and more.
The 77th Annual Golden Globes marked Jennifer's first nomination in more than 20 years. In 1998, he earned a Best Actress in Musical or Comedy nomination for his portrayal of the late singer. Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1997 Selena. This time, the 2020 Super Bowl headliner lost against Laura Dern for his performance of stealing scenes in Marriage history. But, J.Lo clearly did not let the loss prevent him from enjoying the night.
A.Rod greeted his future girlfriend after the show on Instagram, writing: "Jen, you don't need a trophy, medal or badge to identify a true champion. Millions of young women who have seen you and you you have inspired and empowered to do incredible things in their lives, you are a champion. "
He continued: "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulated your passion, driving and work ethic to find your own success, you are a champion. For your children, your family, your trainers, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. "
The former Yankees star finished his post, writing: "For all those whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And never forget it."
Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.