Jay Z and Beyonce arrived very late to the Golden Globes !! (Photos)

Jay Z and Beyonce introduced themselves to the Golden Globes last night, but the first couple arrived too late. They arrived almost an hour to the show.

And many members of the press are furious with Bey and her husband.

The representatives of the first couple told the media that they would be at the event and assured members of the media that they would be available to take pictures on the red carpet.

But Jay and Bey ended up being late in fashion. So there were no photos of the couple on the red carpet.

Here are pictures of the first hip hop pairs, as they arrived. Beyonce looks beautiful as always, and Jay looks elegant in that tuxedo:

Beyonce's last film, Lion King, was nominated for multiple awards.