Jason Momoa Rocks Tank Top at the 2020 Golden Globes because of this

People are going crazy on the Internet when the camera shows the star of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; sitting at his table in a sleeveless shirt while Brian Cox walks to the stage to receive his prize.

It is natural for celebrities to dress as formally as possible when they attend an awards show, but it seems that Jason Momoa I don't care less about that. The "Aquaman"The star set the Internet on fire when he was caught on camera with a literal tank top at the 2020 Golden Globes in The Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 5.

Jason was sitting in the audience when the camera looked at him in a tank top while Brian Cox He walked to the stage to receive his first Golden Globe Award. He even tied his hair to his shoulders and combed it in his iconic bun, looking even more casual than ever. While it is clearly not the first time Jason wears that style, the fact that he has even opted for this style in a formal award made many people speak.

"Jason Momoa using a tank for #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa's peak," one joked, while another intervened, "I love that Jason Momoa said & # 39; f ** k it. I'm going to wear my best black shirt tonight. "Jason was also rated as" the only person on the planet who could wear a sleeveless shirt for #GoldenGlobes "and cheered a winner for" giving absolutely zero f *** ks wearing a sleeveless shirt for the Golden Globes " .

However, Jason didn't really wear a tank top when posing on the red carpet with his wife. Lisa Bonet. The "game of Thrones"Star was wearing a green velvet jacket, but it seemed that Lisa felt a bit cold, so she decided to give her wife the jacket for three years to put on her shoulders."

Jason then put on his jacket when he took the stage with his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, but once again he opted for maximum comfort in just a sleeveless shirt at the party after the Golden Globes of Instyle.