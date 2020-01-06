Jason Momoa makes fans go crazy after wearing a black tank top with gold balloons

Jason Momoa wore a crushed green velvet blazer with satin lapels when he walked the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe with his wife Lisa Bonet. But, in the middle of the awards ceremony, Momoa got rid of the jacket and revealed that he was only wearing a black T-shirt underneath. This made his fans go crazy, and Momoa immediately began to be a trend on Twitter.

No one was upset because Aquaman showed his muscles during the ceremony. Fans noticed the change of costumes when Brian Cox won the Best Actor Performance Award in a Television Series – Drama for his role in the HBO drama Succession. Cox had to go through Momoa's table on the way to the stage, and the NBC cameras caught the 40-year-old actor wearing a blank sleeveless shirt with black pants. He also had his long hair up.

There was a song in the 90s that said "I am too sexy for my shirt,quot;. They are lucky that Jason Momoa even wore a tank top! 🤣🤣 # goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/vlwrXRg3Ta – 👑☯⭐ The Tao of Starscream ⭐☯ 👑 (@NeverMegatron) January 6, 2020

Cox also noticed Momoa when he was on his way to accept his prize, and took the opportunity to make a gesture to his fellow actor as he passed. Within seconds, the image became a meme.

According to The Daily Mail, Momoa took off his jacket because he is a gentlemanly husband. Apparently, Bonet was cold and Momoa gave him his top coat. When Cox approached the table, it is clear that Bonet had his jacket on his shoulders, but it seems that most of his eyes were on Momoa.

the Aquaman The star also presented an award during the ceremony with her stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. Jason Momoa wore his green velvet jacket when he and Kravitz presented awards in two different Best Actress categories.

They have matching tattoos that say "always be drunk,quot; … in French. https://t.co/IoKok9rrdJ – HuffPost Canada (@HuffPostCanada) January 7, 2020

Kravitz reportedly intervened for Octavia Spencer after he became ill and had to cancel at the last minute. The 31 year old Big little lies Star wore her hair in a pixie cut, and her beautiful strapless column dress featured a ruffled black top with small white polka dots and three-quarter sleeves with a white skirt and giant black polka dots. The look was one of the most dazzling dresses of the night.

Kravitz is the daughter of Cosby show student Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz, who married from 1987 to 1993. Bonet also looked impressive as she walked the red carpet with Momoa while wearing a romantic Shakespeare-type dress with wavy sleeves. He married Momoa in a private ceremony in 2017.

According to reports, Jason Momoa will star in the sequel to Aquaman He is expected to hit theaters in 2022. And, Zoe Kravitz will also join the world of superheroes when he takes on the role of Catwoman in The batman It is scheduled to hit theaters next year.



