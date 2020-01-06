Jamie Lynn Spears wants Britney Spears to leave Instagram, says a report

%MINIFYHTML6b856d1dcf78bb36c25a391a871f6a7c9% %MINIFYHTML6b856d1dcf78bb36c25a391a871f6a7c10%

Jamie Lynn Spears is concerned about the welfare of her sister Britney Spears as she shared a post about trolls leaving her nasty comments on Instagram, according to the January 13, 2020 issue of Life & Style. The report says that when Britney shared a post that expressed how negative comments were affecting her emotionally, Jamie Lynn worried. Britney posted the comments and her boyfriend Sam Asghari ran in his defense. He expressed that sometimes he wants to publish nothing or share parts of his life due to the negative response he will receive.

Life & Style cited an anonymous source that stated the following.

“Britney really lives in a bubble. She has no people to give her opinion on how she looks. So, when you read these comments, it's like a slap. (Jamie Lynn) is one of the few people who can be honest with her. He told Britney that sometimes the healthiest thing you can do for yourself is a social media detox. "

Britney fans have been worried about her, especially since she shared that message. Although they try their best to protect her, many feel it may be best for Britney to take a break if comments come to her.

Britney shared a beautiful picture of her and Sam Asghari standing next to her huge Christmas tree. You can see that photo below.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Jamie Lynn Spears is worried about Britney's social media habits? Have you ever felt the need to detox from social networks and take a break?

Britney has returned to court solving some issues related to the custody of her children. There is no doubt that he has had a hard time since he closed his residence in Las Vegas when his father became ill.

Although Britney has had a hard time, she has many fans who support and support her. When the trolls start attacking her, she has many fans coming in her defense. Even so, if you feel that negativity is affecting your emotional well-being, perhaps it is best to take a break on social networks.



