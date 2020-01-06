James Maddison: Manchester United interested in the Leicester midfielder | Soccer news

Funds available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen the Man United squad





Manchester United is interested in James Maddison

Manchester United is interested in James Maddison, but distrusts that it is difficult to conclude large transfers in January.

The Leicester City offensive midfielder has been linked to a change to United this month and is a player that the club's recruiting team has directed the rule during this season.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that players from his Leicester team will not be sold in the January transfer window, unless the club wants them to leave.

But Maddison meets the requirements for United talent scouts in terms of his age at 23, his football DNA and the fact that he is a young English player, a scoring midfielder who can create opportunities for others around him.

United are short of midfield players with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba currently injured and club bosses are looking at players who could potentially bring the team this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has transfer funds available

However, United was lost to Erling Haaland, and the 19-year-old completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for around € 20m (£ 17m).

That has emphasized how difficult it is for clubs, even those with the influence of Manchester United, to get great deals on the winter market.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has funds available to strengthen and the will is certainly there to do so, but there is an admission that it will be difficult to attract Maddison quality players in January.

Another question is whether Maddison is willing to make the move before summer.

Leicester seems to be a safer bet to secure the Champions League football today and may decide to stay at King Power Stadium will be better for your 2020 Euro Cup chances with England.

& # 39; Man Utd Maddison's interest will not worry Leicester & # 39;

Former Foxes defender Matt Elliott believes that Leicester doesn't need to be "too worried,quot; about Manchester United's interest in Maddison.

"Yes, of course, it is vital for any team to keep their best players, but I don't think it's something that unduly worries the manager of Leicester City and the board," Elliott told Sky Sports News.

Matt Elliott believes that Leicester doesn't have to be "too worried,quot; about Manchester United's interest in Maddison

"Maddison is a first class player, of course he is, but he is still in the development stage and I don't think he is in a hurry to leave Leicester City."

"Who would? Even if the big boys come in and make big deals, Leicester is not in a situation where he needs to sell.

"They have the financial backing, they have the progress they are making, and they have the platform for players to go and exhibit themselves, so I don't think it's something that unduly worries Leicester City."

