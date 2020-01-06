Jadeveon Clowney expects death threats from the "worst fans in the world,quot; after hurting Carson Wentz

Jadeveon Clowney does not feel love for the City of Brotherly Love.

Seattle's defensive end potentially changed the scope of the game and the playoffs with its controversial blow over Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz: the blow knocked out Wentz from the game, as he was later ruled out with a concussion.

However, Clowney did not seem sorry for his success, which was not marked on the play. After the game, Clowney imposed a rather strong assumption against the Philadelphia faithful, and also launched a cheap shot.

"There may be death threats," Clowney said after the game, regarding his hit at Wentz. Your reason for receiving death threats? He claims that Eagles fans are the "worst fans in the world."

"I was playing fast, and he spun like he was running the ball, so I was trying to knock him down," Clowney said. "It was a bang-bang play. I don't intend to hurt anyone in this league, let me say that. I've been on the road to injury; it's not fun."

"That is a great player for his team and for his organization. I hope he is well. As I said, he did not intend to hurt him. He did not even know that he left the game until the next series." I thought it was just a small blow, but everyone was going crazy on the sidelines. I was just trying to finish the play, but it happened. "

This is not the first time Clowney vs. Eagles and his fans have taken place. In 2018, a Week 16 showdown that pitted the Texans against the Eagles saw Clowney's hit on the then QB of the Eagles, Nick Foles, which earned him a 15-yard penalty for the passer's penalty and a Strong fine of $ 40,000 from the NFL. The Eagles would win the game 32-30.

The official NFL Officiating report considered that "Wentz was a runner,quot; in that situation, therefore, there is no flag. Although there is a gray area surrounding that rule, since the NFL changed it before the 2018 season to include head diving as "giving up."

“Carson Wentz was a runner and did not turn himself in. We saw accidental contact with the helmet and, in our opinion, we did not rule out that it was a foul. "- Referee Shawn Smith#SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/8cmSftm3Ts – NFL Arbitration (@NFLOfficiating) January 6, 2020

Hit without negative intentions or not, Clowney gloated in the applause and delighted with the boos of Lincoln Financial Field fans as he left the field after the victory.

The Seahawks are heading to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers next week, and except for any intervention from the league office, Clowney will be in the field.