Jade Roper accused of collusion after winning $ 1M in Fantasy NFL

Former Single contestant Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert They are being accused of collusion after winning $ 1 million in a Fantasy Football contest over the weekend.

On Sunday, fans and supporters of the couple began tweeting the 32-year-old after realizing that she had finished first in a DraftKings, a daily contest of fantasy sports and sports betting that allows users to participate in daily and weekly fantasy sports. Related contests to earn money: fantasy contest for the NFL wild card round. The prize was a whopping $ 1 million.

Jade responded to a tweet that said: "I'm pretty sure this girl was in The Bachelor. I only know this because my girlfriend forces me to see him." His answer was"Hahaha, that's me! And Tanner told me I shouldn't play DK Metcalf."

Another tweet to the previous one Single The star read: "A woman from the Baccalaureate won the role of milly maker in @DraftKings. The separated worlds of my wife and I have officially collided,quot; and Jade replied"It doesn't even feel real around here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAT."

But in the answers, people rushed to point out some discrepancies.