Jade Roper accused of collusion after winning $ 1M in Fantasy NFL

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for WE TV
Former Single contestant Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert They are being accused of collusion after winning $ 1 million in a Fantasy Football contest over the weekend.
On Sunday, fans and supporters of the couple began tweeting the 32-year-old after realizing that she had finished first in a DraftKings, a daily contest of fantasy sports and sports betting that allows users to participate in daily and weekly fantasy sports. Related contests to earn money: fantasy contest for the NFL wild card round. The prize was a whopping $ 1 million.
Jade responded to a tweet that said: "I'm pretty sure this girl was in The Bachelor. I only know this because my girlfriend forces me to see him." His answer was"Hahaha, that's me! And Tanner told me I shouldn't play DK Metcalf."
Another tweet to the previous one Single The star read: "A woman from the Baccalaureate won the role of milly maker in @DraftKings. The separated worlds of my wife and I have officially collided,quot; and Jade replied"It doesn't even feel real around here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAT."
But in the answers, people rushed to point out some discrepancies.
"Everyone realizes that the two entered to the maximum and divided the exposure of their players, right? And that is illegal." a Twitter user wrote in response to his previous tweet.
While a self-proclaimed DraftKings analyst on Twitter wrote that"To be clear, I think it's amazing that @jadelizroper won the millionaire creator of @DraftKings. Great story for DFS and anyone who is salty on Twitter should stop being jealous," others did not think it was jealous, but rather collusion between the couple to take home the prize.
"She and her husband cheated, end of story,quot; replied another Twitter user, along with a screenshot that shows the breakdown of the players around which each of them built their lineups.
Twitter users who shared these images noticed that there were obvious correlations and similarities between the players that each of them chose in an effort to maximize their chances of winning.
For example, a screenshot shared by another Twitter The user showed that the couple played similar quarterbacks, but one of them chose to play them on Saturday and the other on Sunday.
"This is absolute madness and it is the clearest collusion that exists." Twitter user wrote. "Check the lmao QBs."
While the DraftKings I still have a tweet in your timeline since January 4By announcing the wild card contest and the jackpot, they have apparently removed a more recent publication announcing the winner of this weekend. The tweet, for the Washington Post, I had read, "@jadelizroper, will you accept this (pink emoji) as the millionaire this week? Congratulations on having removed it (applauding emoji)."
While Jade and her husband Tanner have not yet addressed the controversy after their victory in Fantasy Football, a former Single Apparently, Star and Friend has addressed him on Twitter after eliminating his initial tweet in which he congratulates the couple for earning $ 1 million.
Earlier this morning, he took social media to write, "I finished talking about the situation that does not involve me. Two great friends that I love and support in which I thought I was doing the right thing by defending myself against the information that I personally know is valid. But with messages of hate and death threats, I just want to be left alone. "
According to the DraftKing community guidelines, it is contrary to the rules that several contestants work together in an effort to maximize their chances of winning a contestant organized by them.
Its rules say: "Complementary training of teams that serve to work together and execute a strategy that can create an unfair advantage over the individual game. (Example A: You and 2 of your friends coordinate the composition of the alignments you build AND coordinate what contests you enter using them). "
In a statement to E! News, a spokesman for DraftKings said: "The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all important contests to ensure that they comply with our Terms of Use and applicable state regulations. We take the integrity and fairness of our contests seriously. DFS, and prizes are not paid until our reviews are complete. "
ME! The news has reached the representatives of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert for comments.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML7edf7c17695a1e44360344adb142f79613%