Ja Rule criticizes the critics of Fyre Festival: "Would you be saying that I am still guilty if I were white ?!"

Ja Rule cannot escape the epic fiasco of the Fyre Festival and jumped on social media to ask his critics if they would be so tough on him if he were white.

"All of you who won't let the Fyre leave * I have a question … if I was the one who was 6 years in prison for fraud and Billy was FREE OF ANY FALSE saying that the white man is still guilty … I doubt it a lot … it will be your own person, I swear! 🤦🏾‍♂️, "he tweeted.

In November, Ja Rule was officially dismissed on Monday from a $ 100 million class action lawsuit filed by Fyre festival goers, exempting him from any legal irregularity.

