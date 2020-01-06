Israel approves more than 1,900 new settlers' homes: NGO | News

Israel has approved the construction of nearly 2,000 new settlers' houses in the occupied Palestinian territories, an anti-settlement surveillance group said on Monday.

Peace Now said that almost 800 housing units received the final approvals necessary to begin construction. He said initial approvals were given for 1,150 additional homes. Liquidation projects require several rounds of approvals.

On Sunday and Monday there was a green light, the watchdog group said, adding that 89 percent of the new homes will be built in "settlements that Israel may have to evacuate under a future peace agreement with the Palestinians."

COGAT, the Israeli military body that oversees civil affairs in the occupied West Bank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Peace Now, settlement construction has greatly increased under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ally, the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Netanyahu has been fighting for his political survival in the face of corruption charges and after failing to form a new coalition government after the April and September elections.

The prime minister, accused in November of charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust, now faces a third general election in March.

"Despite lacking a clear mandate, it is normal for this interim government: to continue the massive promotion of harmful and unnecessary constructions in the occupied territory and in places that Israel will have to evacuate," Peace Now said in a statement.

"Netanyahu continues to sabotage the prospects for peace, dragging Israel into an undemocratic reality of a state that resembles apartheid."

Illegal under international law

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967 in a movement never recognized by the international community.

Their settlements are considered illegal under international law and widely viewed as the main obstacle to peace.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and in E annexed by Israelast Jerusalem between about 2.9 million Palestinians.

At the end of last year, the Trump administration said it would no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied territories illegal.

The measure was acclaimed by Netanyahu, while the Palestinians have been outraged.

The European Union, the United Nations and others have stressed, however, that they continue to consider the settlements illegal.

Last month, the The attorney general of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced that she believes there is a basis for investigating Israel's settlement policies in the occupied West Bank, and that they could constitute a war crime.

The prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has asked the ICC to determine if it has jurisdiction before opening a formal investigation.

Israel has argued that the occupied West Bank is a disputed territory whose fate must be resolved in the negotiations and Bensouda has no jurisdiction.