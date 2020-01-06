Is Taysom Hill a QB, WR or TE? This is what fantasy football should do about the double threat of the Saints

Taysom Hill is listed on the Saints as QB. It bears the number 7, the number of a quarterback. In BYU, he played QB. But to call Hill Field Marshal, in the NFL or in fantasy football, is to sell it below reality. It would be much closer to say that there has never been a player like him in football, which means that when ESPN, Yahoo and other fantasy football websites determine positional eligibility for 2020, Hill deserves special consideration.

Of course, Hill occasionally lines up as quarterback for New Orleans, usually in the shotgun and usually to run career pass options. But it also lines up in the closed wing, in the groove, wide open, in kickoffs and kickoff returns, and as a personal protector in clearance formations. There is no more than one player "does it all,quot; in professional football than Hill. However, in 2019, fantasy football owners only worried about Hill when he took production from Drew Brees or Jared Cook or Alvin Kamara, and that's a shame. Everything would be much more fun if a universal player like Hill could import in fantasy football.

Taysom Hill stats

If he didn't know that Hill was a quarterback and took a look at the statistics on his professional football reference page, he might not hit him immediately. The site actually lists Hill & # 39; s statistics rushing and receiving above his death, and for good reason. In 2019, Hill caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He hastened 27 times for 156 yards and two scores. However, he completed only three of six passes for 55 yards.

While Hill has not been used in the same way on special teams this season as the previous one, it also contributed six tackles in 2018. Most fantasy leagues wouldn't worry about those tackles anyway, but would the rest of those numbers? It would be good to use them.

Hill's total fantasy points in 2019 in scores without PPR ranked 146th among the offensive players, two points behind Adam Thielen and Matt Breida. If he places it between runners, open receivers and closed wings, the players who qualify in the FLEX fantasy position, he would take 112th place (and three points ahead of T.Y. Hilton).

Why is Taysom Hill only eligible in QB?

The problem with Hill is its QB designation. In almost every size of the fantasy football league, it doesn't have enough numbers every week to ensure that the NFL's initial quarterbacks are played. Unless something happens to Drew Brees in 2020, that probably won't change.

But think about this from the football point of view. Yes, the Saints see Hill as a quarterback in some ways, but it wasn't Brees' direct support for 2019, it was Teddy Bridgewater. Hill threw six passes in 2019, three more than Rams kicker Johnny Hekker. Nobody asks us to consider Hekker a QB.

There was a case for fantasy sites to make a change of position for Hill midway in 2019. In week 14, Hill became the No. 2 TE in New Orleans after Jared Cook left the game and Josh Hill climbed into the depth chart: there was nothing quarterback about it. It happened before, like when Ty Montgomery moved in the middle of the 2016 season and was given the RB eligibility.

In 2016, he took only two games where Montgomery played primarily off the field for ESPN to update his positional designation, and that was about a month before Mike McCarthy publicly acknowledged that Montgomery had not been to WR meetings in months. Of course, Hill lines up as a quarterback most of the time, but the frequency with which Hill lines up in other places should have already made his case.

FanDuel has already bought: Hill was eligible for TE. It could not be played in the place of QB. It is not clear when the change was made during the season.

If you need more testing of Hill's multifaceted game, alignment data can help. According to Rotowire's numbers, Hill has lined up tightly to the formation 75 times, in the groove 60 times, and 18 times wide.

Taysom Hill 2019 alignment as a receiver

Location Snaps Tight 75 Space 60 60 Large 18 years

What should fantasy football do with Taysom Hill?

A case could be presented for Hill to be eligible for WR and TE, but that probably feels drastic for league services. But as long as Hill officially appears as QB, there is no great way to determine which of those positions makes more sense to include it, since it has essentially aligned in both places throughout the year.

So, here's an idea: grant Hill FLEX eligibility in addition to your official QB status. It is a concept that fantasy baseball players should recognize. Designated hitters generally do not receive a separate positional designation, but are classified as utility, the fantasy baseball version of the FLEX place in fantasy football. As with DH in baseball, a hill eligible for FLEX would create list building questions for fantasy owners.

Any RB, WR or TE can be used at those alignment points, as well as in the FLEX, so, in the absence of a better term, they are more flexible in their use of the list. Hill would only have one place (other than QB) where it could be located every week, so he would have to decide if that option was worth it instead of hiding an additional RB or WR. Maybe it wouldn't be, but you would have the option that way.

As it stands, Hill's real life value far exceeds his fantasy value. That is true for offensive linemen, for whom there is no fantasy representation at all, and, realistically, full backups, since they never make enough compiling to put in fantasy alignments like RBs. However, Hill is different, since it does a bit of everything that counts for fantasy value. There should be a way to use that.

Perhaps one day after this is implemented, Hill will be a starting quarterback for the NFL and will create a problem in the other direction, when fantasy owners can use a QB in their usual place of FLEX. That would be a better scenario than what we have now.

After all, fantasy football is a game. The games are meant to be fun. Hill is fun, and it would be more fun if his role not only took the value of the Saints that belong to fantasy football. The only way to make that happen is to make Hill worthwhile in fantasy football. Only then would his fantasy value reflect his importance in real life, a role where Hill is much more than a quarterback.