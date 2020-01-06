Is Kylie Jenner dating the mysterious man at the end of the year party?

Instagram

A source reveals that the man has deep connections in Delilah, the backdrop for the 21st birthday party of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39 ;, and that is why they know each other.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner unleashed dating rumors when they saw her approach a mysterious man at the end of the year party. Almost a week after the event, a new report has revealed the identity of the man, as well as certain information about their relationship.

According to TMZ, the man who appeared flirting with the billionaire was Zack Bia. Bia is described as a 20-year-old who frequents the club scene in Los Angeles. The news media adds that he is friends with people like Duck Y Weekend.

Besides, he used to go out Madison Beer.

Despite being flirted at the WeHo party, the site states that Jenner and Bia are only platonic. The two are just friends and have known each other for years. A source goes on to say that Bia has deep connections in Delilah, the backdrop for the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star's 21st birthday party, in addition to the Los Angeles clubs, is why they know each other.

Before this, Kylie came out Travis Scott (II), with whom daughter Stormi Webster shares. The two left him in Octobe. "They are taking a while but they are not done," another source close to Kylie told PEOPLE at that time. "They still have some trust issues, but their problems have arisen more from the stress of their lifestyles."

After the news of his separation, Kylie turned to Twitter to address the issue. "The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than it really is. There was no appointment for 2 am with Tyga," he wrote. "You see me leaving two of my friends in a studio he was in."

"Travis and I are on good terms and our main focus right now is Stormi! Our friendship and our daughter are the priority," added the founder of Kylie Lip Kit.

Travis also broke his silence in the division. The rapper wrote on Instagram Stories: "(It really) affects when you see fake things that are said about you. Again, these false stories about me cheating are simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family right now. is what is real. "

Things between the first couple got ugly when Travis seemed to overshadow Kylie after the latter shared on Instagram a sexy touch of herself for the "thirst trap" end of the year. Travis simply wrote on Instagram Stories, "LOL," prompting people to think he was responding to his ex's post.