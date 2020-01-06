Iran challenges Trump and announces the end of nuclear restrictions

When President Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran in May 2018, he justified his unilateral action by saying that the agreement was flawed, in part because the main restrictions on Iran ended after 15 years, when Tehran would be free to produce as much nuclear fuel as I would like.

But now, instead of giving in to US pressure, Iran said Sunday that those restrictions are over, a decade earlier than planned. Trump's gambit has effectively failed.

Iran's announcement essentially sounded the death sentence of the 2015 nuclear agreement. And it greatly recreates the conditions that led Israel and the United States to consider the destruction of Iran's facilities a decade ago, bringing them closer to the potential for conflict. open with Tehran that the agreement avoided.

Iran did not abandon the full agreement on Sunday, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, and its foreign minister kept open the possibility that his nation would return to its provisions in the future, if Trump reverses the course and lifts his post. . the penalties you have imposed since you withdrew from the agreement.