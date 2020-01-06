Iran challenges Trump and announces the end of nuclear restrictions

When President Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran in May 2018, he justified his unilateral action by saying that the agreement was flawed, in part because the main restrictions on Iran ended after 15 years, when Tehran would be free to produce as much nuclear fuel as I would like.
But now, instead of giving in to US pressure, Iran said Sunday that those restrictions are over, a decade earlier than planned. Trump's gambit has effectively failed.
Iran's announcement essentially sounded the death sentence of the 2015 nuclear agreement. And it greatly recreates the conditions that led Israel and the United States to consider the destruction of Iran's facilities a decade ago, bringing them closer to the potential for conflict. open with Tehran that the agreement avoided.
Iran did not abandon the full agreement on Sunday, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, and its foreign minister kept open the possibility that his nation would return to its provisions in the future, if Trump reverses the course and lifts his post. . the penalties you have imposed since you withdrew from the agreement.
That, at least, seemed to leave open the possibility of a diplomatic exit to the greater escalation of hostilities from the United States. killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the second most powerful official in Iran and head of the Quds Force.
But some leading experts stated that the effort to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions through diplomacy was over. "It's over," David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, a private group in Washington that tracks nuclear proliferation, said in an interview. "If there is no limitation in production, then there is no deal."
For some of the most vociferous critics of the agreement with Iran, the announcement was a welcome event. Among them was John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser who was overthrown by Trump last summer because, according to the president, he was worried that Bolton would force him into conflict with Iran.
"Another good day," Mr. Bolton wrote on twitter. “Iran takes the mask off the idea that it once fully complied with the nuclear agreement, or that it made a strategic decision to renounce nuclear weapons. Now, it's about real work: effectively preventing Ayatollahs from getting that ability. "
But for much of the world, especially Europeans, Russians and Chinese, who were partners in the nuclear agreement, Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement led to the crisis.
The unilateral action of the president began a sequence of events: the reimposition of US sanctions, the gradual return of Iran to nuclear activity during the past year, actions that led to the attack of General Suleimani, which could be accelerating the conflict between the two countries
Iran's announcement means that it will no longer observe any limit on the amount of centrifuges it can install to enrich uranium or the level at which it enriches it.
Iran did not say whether it would resume production at 20 percent, a major leap towards bomb-grade uranium or beyond. But by allowing inspectors to remain in the country, as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran said, Iran will witness its own "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against the West.
The main US goal in the 2015 agreement was to keep Iran at least a year away from getting enough fuel to create a warhead.
Even before Sunday's announcement, a series of steps by Tehran discarding elements of the agreement had reduced that warning time to a matter of months. The risk now is that uncertainties will grow about how close the Iranians are to their first weapon, and they may become food for calls in the United States and Israel to take military action.
In essence, Iran says it can now produce any type of nuclear fuel it wants, including bomb grade material.
Now, the United States and Israel must face the big question: will they take military or cyber warfare measures to try to paralyze those production facilities?
More than a decade ago, the United States and Israel cooperated on a mission called Olympic Games, the most sophisticated cyber attack in history, to enter the computer code that drives the centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear enrichment site and make them explode.
The Iranians recovered and rebuilt the facilities, tripling the amount of centrifuges that existed before the cyber attack and opening a new centrifugal center deep in a mountain called Fordow, which is much harder to bomb. Israel repeatedly considered bombing the facilities, but was stopped by the United States and internal warnings about the start of a war.
Now, after the assassination of General Suleimani, those restrictions could evaporate.
The nuclear agreement also established unusually strict scrutiny for all major nuclear facilities in Iran, "including daily access,quot; if requested by international atomic inspectors.
Sunday's announcement made it unclear whether Tehran intends to obey that high scrutiny or will reduce its adherence to the standard level. In a twitter postMr. Zarif, the Foreign Minister, said "Iran's full cooperation,quot; with the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency "will continue."
Albright, of the Institute of Science and International Security, said that reducing the visibility of the Iranian nuclear program could end up raising fears about the worst scenarios, and, perhaps, miscalculations, related to military attacks and war.
"They were added for comfort," Albright said of the strengthened inspections. "Having daily access reduces suspicion and the possibility that conspiracy theories take hold."
For example, Albright said, a new ambiguity could obscure opinions in the West about how long it would take Iran to produce enough fuel for a single atomic bomb, what nuclear experts call "explosion." These estimates are based on the number and efficiency of rotating machines that concentrate a rare uranium isotope at levels high enough to produce weapon fuel.
The agreement with Iran was designed to keep Tehran a year or more away from getting enough highly enriched uranium to create a single warhead. International inspectors call "a significant amount."
Albright said the worst case estimate for his group for an Iranian breakup is four to five months. But some experts, he added, have estimated only two months.
He noted that international inspectors would still have regular access to Iran's nuclear facilities as part of the safeguard agreements of nuclear nations.
But if "the high level of transparency provided by the nuclear agreement,quot; comes to an end, Albright added, "it could undermine confidence,quot; in the West's assessments of Iran's nuclear acts and intentions.
