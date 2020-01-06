Inside Wendy Williams and several DJ Boof outings amid dating rumors

%MINIFYHTML7517d062bf7fe82d3ea2999b2156c30d9% %MINIFYHTML7517d062bf7fe82d3ea2999b2156c30d10%

Wendy Williams caused romantic speculation after they saw her enjoying some times with DJ Boof In the last two weeks the couple did not try to hide the exits since they documented them on social networks for all to see. That led fans to think that there is something between the two, and now a source has revealed the nature of their relationship.

From work friends, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that "Wendy Williams and DJ Boof are not dating." The informant continues to share: "They are very good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her, but he is completely platonic."

"Wendy is invited to a lot of free meals and events and DJ Boof is always wrong for a good time, so she often includes it," according to the source.

Fans previously urged them out after the 55-year-old TV host shared a photo on his Instagram account that hinted at them spending the night having dinner in New York City. In the instant, she was seen enjoying her meal with a beautiful view of the city in the background. "Guess who took me to dinner because he likes to see me eat?" Then Wendy wrote in the caption.

He didn't publish a photo of his dinner guest, but he did tag DJ Boof in the post. The DJ also commented below the post, leaving several face emojis crying and laughing.

It wasn't long before fans talked about the couple saying that Wendy and Boof "would make a great couple." Another fan added: "Definitely something is happening here and I like it." Someone else asked: "When will you and @djboof make it official?"

This is not the first time you see the two dating together. During the summer, Wendy, who filed for divorce from unfaithful husband Kevin Hunter last year, and DJ Boof sparked dating rumors after they saw her at HOT 97's Summer Jam in New Jersey. "A picture can say 1,000 words," a source said on page six of the possible lovebirds.

Both Wendy and the 34-year-old woman are currently on a break from "The Wendy Williams Show" for the holidays. The show is scheduled to be live again on January 6.