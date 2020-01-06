Inside the night of Kate Beckinsale with Kelly Machine Gun

GIO / ROGER / BACKGRID
After the party is the after party!
On Sunday night, the 2020 Golden Globes had all the stars in Hollywood and celebrated the awards season. Actress Kate Beckinsale It was one of the many stars that jumped from party to party after the awards ceremony ended. the Underworld star was also seen hanging with musician Kelly machine gun throughout the night Although they were seen leaving their last party together, a source tells E! News is not exactly what you would think.
"Kate attended the Flea bag the party at San Vicente Bungalows and Machine Gun Kelly was also there, "an eyewitness shared." They left together inside, but left separately. Kate got in the car with a girlfriend and Machine Gun Kelly left alone. Everyone asked if they were a couple. Machine Gun Kelly said it was & # 39; negative & # 39; and Kate said it was & # 39; absolutely ridiculous & # 39; "They may have been spending a lot of time together, but it was strictly platonic.
"After they left the Flea bag they met again at Chateau Marmont and spent time there, "continued the eyewitness." They seemed friendly, laughing and joking together. But there were no PDAs or signs that they were a couple. At the end of the night they left in the same car. They had friends with them, but they both sat together in the back and seemed very friendly. "
NYP / BACKGRID
For anyone unfamiliar with the situation, Machine Gun Kelly is a close and personal friend of Pete Davidson, with whom Kate had a brief affair at the beginning of 2019. Who could forget the numerous memes that broke through on the Internet when the two were seen sharing some PDA in a basketball game.
Machine Gun Kelly was also one of the first to show his support for the Saturday night live star when he had a health problem at the end of 2018. Pete leaned on him for support and the two have remained close friends over the years.
From now on Machine Gun Kelly and Kate are only friends, but the year is just beginning!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.