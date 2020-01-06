Inside the night of Kate Beckinsale with Kelly Machine Gun

After the party is the after party!

On Sunday night, the 2020 Golden Globes had all the stars in Hollywood and celebrated the awards season. Actress Kate Beckinsale It was one of the many stars that jumped from party to party after the awards ceremony ended. the Underworld star was also seen hanging with musician Kelly machine gun throughout the night Although they were seen leaving their last party together, a source tells E! News is not exactly what you would think.

"Kate attended the Flea bag the party at San Vicente Bungalows and Machine Gun Kelly was also there, "an eyewitness shared." They left together inside, but left separately. Kate got in the car with a girlfriend and Machine Gun Kelly left alone. Everyone asked if they were a couple. Machine Gun Kelly said it was & # 39; negative & # 39; and Kate said it was & # 39; absolutely ridiculous & # 39; "They may have been spending a lot of time together, but it was strictly platonic.