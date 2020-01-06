Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden & # 39; s New Life at Home With Baby Raddix

To start the year, Cameron Diaz Y Benji Madden He shared some amazing news with fans.

On Friday, January 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they had recently welcomed a girl into the world.

"Happy New Year of the Madden! We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden, "the couple shared in a post." She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. "

Now, a source has shared with E! News about the lives of new parents at home with their little bundle of joy.

"The baby was born at the end of 2019. They are at home with the baby and absolutely euphoric," the source shared. "They wanted this for so long and for so many years that everything is very surreal."

Over the years, the What to expect when you're expecting The actress has opened several times about becoming a mother and having children.