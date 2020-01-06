Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden & # 39; s New Life at Home With Baby Raddix

To start the year, Cameron Diaz Y Benji Madden He shared some amazing news with fans.
On Friday, January 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they had recently welcomed a girl into the world.
"Happy New Year of the Madden! We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden, "the couple shared in a post." She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. "
Now, a source has shared with E! News about the lives of new parents at home with their little bundle of joy.
"The baby was born at the end of 2019. They are at home with the baby and absolutely euphoric," the source shared. "They wanted this for so long and for so many years that everything is very surreal."
Over the years, the What to expect when you're expecting The actress has opened several times about becoming a mother and having children.
In 2012, the 47-year-old actress said: "I am sure that many people would expect that I would have had a child at my age. But it is not what I wanted from my life so far. I still live in a largely chauvinist world. There are a box in which people put themselves, and when you (live) out of it, that makes them feel uncomfortable: they have to see themselves and question their own decisions. "
In 2014, one year before marrying the Good charlotte Band member, she opened up on the idea of starting a family.
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for REVOLVE
"I never said anything to my life. If I wanted to have children, at some point in my life, I would have them," he said. The Telegraph at the time. "But I am sure that if at some point I wanted a child, that child would break through in my life … I cannot see the future, but one thing I do know is that I am not without children."
And that is true when a new chapter begins in his life and his marriage to his little one.
But of course, just as the couple has kept their romance out of focus, they also want to do the same when it comes to their daughter.
"While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little girl. So we will not publish photos or share more details, apart from the fact that she is really very cute! "The parents added in their Instagram post.
According to the source, her newborn also met her aunt Nicole Richieand uncle Joel madden.
The e! The news source added: "(Cameron and Benji) had gone through so many different chapters and phases where they thought this would never happen. It is literally a dream come true and everything is worth the wait."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.